South Africa

Bachelorette South Africa’s Qiniso and Gareth Announce Breakup, Choose Friendship

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Bachelorette South Africa’s Qiniso and Gareth Announce Breakup, Choose Friendship

After three years of romance that blossomed on the set of ‘The Bachelorette South Africa’, Season 1’s lovebirds, Qiniso Van Damme and Gareth Ehret, have announced their split. The couple’s journey, which transitioned from a televised romance to a private relationship, has now evolved into a friendship. Despite the breakup, Van Damme continues to harbor a positive outlook.

A Love Story Without Bad Guys

Qiniso Van Damme took to her social media account to announce the split, expressing her gratitude for the love she shared with Ehret and emphasizing the absence of any villains in their love story. She confidently stated that their love was genuine and will always hold a special place in their hearts. Their relationship, she assures, was filled with mutual respect and admiration, discarding any speculation of ill will between the two.

Unfulfilled Hopes and Support from Fans

The couple who had viewers hooked to their love story, had hoped to tie the knot eventually. However, the anticipated nuptials never materialized, leading to disappointment for both Van Damme and Ehret, as well as their fans. Despite the heartbreak, Van Damme has been met with a flood of support from online users, who filled her timeline with reassuring messages and words of encouragement.

Embracing Change with Positivity

As Van Damme navigates the aftermath of the split, she remains hopeful and positive. She reflects on their decision to continue sharing love as friends and looks forward to the future with a quote from Tracy Chapman’s song ‘If Not Now…’, encapsulating her feelings about moving forward. Indeed, the reality TV stars’ love story may have taken an unexpected turn, but Van Damme’s resolution to face the change with grace and optimism is truly commendable.

South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

