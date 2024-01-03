en English
Fashion

Ayanda Thabethe Spotlights the Versatility of Clip-in Extensions at Fenty Beauty Launch

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
Ayanda Thabethe Spotlights the Versatility of Clip-in Extensions at Fenty Beauty Launch

The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin launch party in Johannesburg on May 26, 2022, became the stage for showcasing the versatility of clip-in hair extensions, thanks to the South African actress and television presenter Ayanda Thabethe. Clip-ins, a staple in the beauty industry, offer women the flexibility to enhance their natural hair with added volume and length, without causing damage.

The Evolution and Versatility of Clip-ins

Available in a range of textures and styles, such as kinky-straight extensions, faux Afro, and ponytail clip-ins, these hairpieces promise a perfect match for different hair types. Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who uses Remy human hair for clients like Jennifer Lopez, exemplifies the premium quality of these extensions—they can be washed and styled just like natural hair.

Hairstylists Acwenga Mbebe and Carolyn Gahan highlight the ease and convenience of clip-ins, underscoring their evolution to cater to natural hair textures. The adaptability of clip-ins, they opine, makes them the favored choice for women wanting to experiment with their looks without long-term commitment or risk to their hair’s health.

Human Hair vs Synthetic Clip-ins

Byrdie, a leading online beauty platform, explains the difference between synthetic and human hair clip-ins. It underscores the advantages of human hair for a more realistic look and the ability to withstand heat styling. However, synthetic clip-ins, generally more affordable, can offer a vibrant color range and hold styles longer due to their inability to react to humidity.

Low-Maintenance and Temporary

Celebrity stylist Julius Michael lauds clip-ins as a temporary, low-maintenance alternative to other hair extension types. He emphasizes that the fear of long-term commitment or potential damage to the natural hair is eliminated with clip-ins, making them an ideal choice for those who enjoy a quick change in their hair aesthetics.

The first-anniversary celebration of Fenty Africa was thus not just a beauty party, but a platform exemplifying the power of clip-in hair extensions in transforming looks and boosting confidence.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

