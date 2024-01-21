Assore Bolsters Atlantic Lithium Stake to 28.4% in Bold Market Maneuver, Sparks Speculation of Renewed Takeover Bid

In a move that could potentially reshape the landscape of the lithium market, South African mining group, Assore, has amped up its stake in Atlantic Lithium to 28.4%. This strategic move has ignited the possibility of a renewed bid for a takeover, despite the previous rejections of two offers from Assore at 33p per share by the board of Atlantic Lithium.

Assore's Strategic Acquisition

According to market analysts from SP Angel, Assore's latest acquisition is not merely a casual investment. On the contrary, it signals a planned, strategic move towards a renewed attempt at a takeover. This has sparked concerns among UK investors, who fear that Assore may cross the typical 30% threshold, thus triggering UK takeover provisions. However, these regulations do not apply in the current context.

Assore has managed to augment its shareholding using the '3% creep provision,' a mechanism that permits a maximum increase of 3% every six months without compelling a mandatory offer. This tactic has allowed the mining group to pursue its intentions without setting off the usual regulatory triggers.

Piedmont Lithium's Sale to Assore

In parallel, Piedmont Lithium has sold its shares in Atlantic Lithium to Assore for US$7.8 million. This move is believed to be a strategic decision to bolster Piedmont's cash balance, which appears to be dwindling due to its commitments to the North America Lithium joint venture.

As a consequence of this transaction, Piedmont's stake in Atlantic Lithium has dipped to 5.2%. Despite this, the company maintains that the sale will not impact its joint venture with Atlantic Lithium at Ewoyaa in Ghana, including the earn-in status and offtake agreements.

Impact on Atlantic Lithium's Shares

These developments have caused Atlantic Lithium's shares to experience a minor decrease of 0.2%, settling at 21.7p. However, it is yet to be seen whether this will have a lasting effect on the company's market performance.

With Assore's increased stake and the possibility of a renewed takeover bid, Atlantic Lithium might be on the cusp of significant changes. It remains to be seen how this potential shift in ownership will impact the overall lithium market and Atlantic Lithium's global positioning.