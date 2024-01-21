Arabella Chi's Surprise Entry Sparks Tension on 'Love Island All Stars'

In what is set to be a gripping episode of 'Love Island All Stars,' the villa is in for a shakeup with the arrival of model Arabella Chi. The 32-year-old's surprise entry promises to spice up the dynamics of the show, set in the breathtaking vistas of South Africa. Arabella's appearance is particularly significant as it sets the stage for an uncomfortable reunion with her past flame, Toby Aromolaran.

Unresolved Past and an Awkward Reunion

Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran share a complicated history, a fact that Arabella is not shy to reveal. On expressing her interest in rekindling their past relationship, the villa is left tense, especially the women Toby is currently involved with. The show is renowned for its dramatic confrontations and shifting romantic dynamics, and this episode is no exception.

Arabella's Romantic History

Arabella seems to be on a quest to find love after her recent breakup with footballer Ruben Dias. The couple parted ways after holidaying together and dating for several months. Prior to Dias, Arabella's name was linked to New York businessman Richie Akiva, and she was seen in the company of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio in Ibiza. She also had a brief liaison with former French rugby player Yoann Huget. Recently, she was rumored to be involved with DJ Tom Zanetti, a speculation she promptly denied, reaffirming her status as '100 percent single.'

The Afterparty and Anticipated Confrontations

The episode will witness Arabella hosting an exclusive afterparty for the male contestants, away from the prying eyes of the female participants. The event could potentially be the ground for several confrontations, especially concerning Toby's ex, Chloe Burrows. Fans of the show speculate that Chloe might confront Toby after he hinted at a 'big incident' that led to the end of their relationship. Toby's admission of his distrust for Chloe further fuels the anticipation for this awkward reunion between Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran.