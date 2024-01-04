en English
Business

Apex Workshops to Unveil Secrets of Winning Entries

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
On November 15, 2011, the bustling city of Cape Town will play host to the Apex workshop at Ogilvy Cape Town. Scheduled for the convenient hours of 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm, the workshop is meticulously designed to aid entrants in decoding the entry process for the coveted Apex awards. The aim is to equip them with the knowledge to compile a winning entry, while also offering insights from the leading marketers who constitute the 2012 Apex awards jury. Participants will gain a clear understanding of what the jury anticipates in the entries, thus giving them an edge over the competition.

Another Opportunity in Johannesburg

For those unable to attend the Cape Town workshop, there is yet another opportunity. A similar workshop is planned in Johannesburg on November 30, 2011, at TBWA. This workshop, running from 2 pm to 4 pm, will mirror the content of the Cape Town session, ensuring that potential entrants from Johannesburg have an equal chance to benefit.

Exclusivity to ACA Member Agencies

It’s important to note that the participation in the Apex awards is exclusive to ACA member agencies. This exclusivity heightens the prestige of the awards, making them a highly sought-after recognition among member agencies.

Booking Details for the Workshops

Interested parties are guided to book their seats for the workshops by sending an email to the provided contact. Early booking is advised due to the popularity of the workshops and limited seating capacity, ensuring an intimate and focused learning environment.

Business South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

