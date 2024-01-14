en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio

Marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth plans, ANEW Hotels & Resorts has broadened its horizons with the addition of ANEW Resort White River Mbombela. Launched in March 2023, the resort finds its home amidst the captivating Lowveld region of Mpumalanga, a territory renowned for its rich biodiversity and natural splendor.

ANEW Resort: A Blend of Modern Luxury and Natural Beauty

The resort boasts 149 modern rooms, all designed with an eye for contemporary aesthetics and comfort. Further complementing its stature is an array of state-of-the-art conferencing facilities, making it a sought-after venue for business conventions and corporate retreats. However, the resort’s allure extends beyond its architectural grandeur. It is also home to sports grounds and a high-performance centre, thus seamlessly catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Proximity to Kruger National Park: A Tourist’s Delight

The resort’s strategic location, in close proximity to the Numbi Gate of the famed Kruger National Park, amplifies its appeal manifold. Tourists seeking to explore one of South Africa’s most celebrated wildlife reserves find the resort a convenient and luxurious basecamp for their adventures into the wild.

ANEW’s Growth Strategy: Expansion with a Purpose

The inclusion of ANEW Resort White River Mbombela in ANEW Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio is more than just an addition. It aligns perfectly with the brand’s vision for growth and its commitment to enhancing its offerings. With this expansion, ANEW steps into a location that strikes a perfect balance between tourism appeal and potential for hosting various events and conferences.

In conclusion, the new resort stands as a testament to ANEW’s pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its guests. The blend of luxury, nature, and adventure that it brings to the table sets it apart and places it on the map as a must-visit destination.

0
Business South Africa Travel & Tourism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, marking its 10th edition, concluded with a noteworthy outcome of investments worth 26.33 lakh crore. The event has set a significant milestone for Gujarat, emphasizing its role as a key investment destination in India. The summit, which has consistently served as a platform for fostering business partnerships and attracting
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Landmark for Investment
Barclays Bank of Kenya's Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn
8 mins ago
Barclays Bank of Kenya's Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
9 mins ago
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
5 mins ago
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
5 mins ago
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden's Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges
6 mins ago
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden's Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
9 seconds
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
15 seconds
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
19 seconds
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
21 seconds
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
22 seconds
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
24 seconds
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
26 seconds
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
Cartwheel For A Cure: Competition, Camaraderie, and a Cause at Massapequa Gymnastics Meet
28 seconds
Cartwheel For A Cure: Competition, Camaraderie, and a Cause at Massapequa Gymnastics Meet
Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Investigate Fraud Linked to INC's Crowdfunding Campaign
38 seconds
Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Investigate Fraud Linked to INC's Crowdfunding Campaign
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app