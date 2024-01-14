ANEW Hotels & Resorts Welcomes ANEW Resort White River Mbombela to its Expanding Portfolio

Marking a significant milestone in its strategic growth plans, ANEW Hotels & Resorts has broadened its horizons with the addition of ANEW Resort White River Mbombela. Launched in March 2023, the resort finds its home amidst the captivating Lowveld region of Mpumalanga, a territory renowned for its rich biodiversity and natural splendor.

ANEW Resort: A Blend of Modern Luxury and Natural Beauty

The resort boasts 149 modern rooms, all designed with an eye for contemporary aesthetics and comfort. Further complementing its stature is an array of state-of-the-art conferencing facilities, making it a sought-after venue for business conventions and corporate retreats. However, the resort’s allure extends beyond its architectural grandeur. It is also home to sports grounds and a high-performance centre, thus seamlessly catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Proximity to Kruger National Park: A Tourist’s Delight

The resort’s strategic location, in close proximity to the Numbi Gate of the famed Kruger National Park, amplifies its appeal manifold. Tourists seeking to explore one of South Africa’s most celebrated wildlife reserves find the resort a convenient and luxurious basecamp for their adventures into the wild.

ANEW’s Growth Strategy: Expansion with a Purpose

The inclusion of ANEW Resort White River Mbombela in ANEW Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio is more than just an addition. It aligns perfectly with the brand’s vision for growth and its commitment to enhancing its offerings. With this expansion, ANEW steps into a location that strikes a perfect balance between tourism appeal and potential for hosting various events and conferences.

In conclusion, the new resort stands as a testament to ANEW’s pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its guests. The blend of luxury, nature, and adventure that it brings to the table sets it apart and places it on the map as a must-visit destination.