en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Andile Nongogo’s Bid to Regain NSFAS Helm Thwarted by Labour Court

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Andile Nongogo’s Bid to Regain NSFAS Helm Thwarted by Labour Court

In a significant development, Andile Nongogo, the erstwhile CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has suffered a blow in his bid to regain his position. The Labour Court in Johannesburg dismissed his urgent application challenging the termination of his contract by the NSFAS board, a resolution that did not involve a disciplinary process.

Conflict Between Employment Contract and Disciplinary Code

The court’s decision pivots on the identification of a conflict between Nongogo’s employment contract and the organization’s disciplinary code. The judgement highlights a unique predicament where the CEO cannot be disciplined by the management of the NSFAS, but only by the board. The court also underscored that the NSFAS’s disciplinary policy does not necessitate a formal disciplinary hearing.

Nongogo’s Legal Setback

Besides the dismissal of his application, Nongogo was burdened with costs for a failed attempt to strike out certain paragraphs in the NSFAS board’s answering affidavit. This outcome represents a significant setback for Nongogo, who was seeking to return to the helm of the student funding body. His departure from the organization occurred last year, under circumstances that were not explicitly detailed in the court proceedings or public announcements.

Implications for NSFAS

The court’s decision carries substantial implications for the NSFAS, a pivotal body in the realm of student funding. The circumstances surrounding Nongogo’s dismissal and the subsequent legal proceedings underscore the organization’s internal governance mechanisms and their alignment with the broader legal framework. The outcome also raises questions about the future leadership of the NSFAS and its ability to efficiently manage student financial aid in South Africa.

0
Business South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
argenx SE Reports $1.2 Billion in Global Net Sales in 2023; Outlines Strategic Priorities for 2024
Global immunology company, argenx SE, has reported its preliminary financial results for the full year 2023, indicating a strong performance with $1.2 billion in global net product sales. The company’s major products include VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo, the latter of which has been submitted to the FDA for priority review for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
argenx SE Reports $1.2 Billion in Global Net Sales in 2023; Outlines Strategic Priorities for 2024
Waste Connections Announces Q4 2023 Financial Results Schedule and Upcoming Investor Conferences
4 mins ago
Waste Connections Announces Q4 2023 Financial Results Schedule and Upcoming Investor Conferences
Decoding Tax Implications for NRIs Selling Immovable Property in India
8 mins ago
Decoding Tax Implications for NRIs Selling Immovable Property in India
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
2 mins ago
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Kinywamachunda Announces Strategies to Boost Tax Mobilization in Uganda
2 mins ago
Kinywamachunda Announces Strategies to Boost Tax Mobilization in Uganda
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Reports Strong Preliminary Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings
3 mins ago
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Reports Strong Preliminary Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings
Latest Headlines
World News
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
41 seconds
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
1 min
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
2 mins
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
2 mins
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
4 mins
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
4 mins
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
4 mins
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
5 mins
2024 Women's Pro Golf Tour: Top Contenders Ready for the Opening Leg
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
36 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
50 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app