ANC’s Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa’s Address Faces Criticisms

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
During the African National Congress’s (ANC) 112th anniversary celebrations in Mbombela, South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the party’s achievements, urging branches to ensure communities pay for services, introduce pay-as-you-go meters, and disconnect illegal connections. However, his speech, delivered to a crowd of ANC supporters, was criticized for its scarce attention to significant national problems like service delivery and the ongoing electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa’s Address and the Criticisms

Ramaphosa’s address, which spanned over an hour, was expected to set the tone for the election year, addressing issues like economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, corruption, and the renewal of the ANC. But critics assert that the president’s speech fell short of providing detailed solutions to these critical problems.

Simultaneously, on the day of the celebration, national power utility Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 3 load shedding, a stark reminder of the severity of the energy crisis the nation is grappling with. The president’s speech only fleetingly touched on the issue of load shedding, a crucial problem affecting the nation’s economic and everyday life.

Political Turbulence and ANC’s Challenges

Adding to the ANC’s struggles, former President Jacob Zuma denounced the ANC and pledged his support to a newly-formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe, contributing to the gradual erosion of the ruling party’s electoral support. The ANC currently faces declining electoral support and competition from splinter movements, with some election polls suggesting a struggle to gain more than 50% of the electoral vote.

Beyond domestic issues, the ANC is also under pressure from its alliance partners to address factionalism and international issues such as Israel’s war on the Palestinians. Amid these challenges, Ramaphosa’s address was expected to reassure voters of the ANC’s commitment and ability to tackle these issues head-on.

What Lies Ahead for the ANC

Despite the criticisms and challenges, Ramaphosa highlighted the significant progress made by the ANC over the past 30 years since the end of apartheid, urging supporters to compare the present state of the nation with that of 1994. He also pledged to continue the fight against crime and corruption, acknowledging the success of the nation’s youth, particularly in the music industry.

Yet, with the looming national elections, the ANC finds itself at a critical juncture – needing to regain the confidence of the South African electorate while addressing the country’s myriad problems. The question remains whether the ANC, under Ramaphosa’s leadership, can steer the nation towards stability and growth.

Africa Energy South Africa
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

