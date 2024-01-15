ANC Amplifies Global Advocacy: Focus on Guantanamo and Palestine

In a bold move on the international stage, the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa has intensified its advocacy of global issues, with a specific emphasis on the United States' occupation of Guantanamo Bay. This stance was articulated during the 7th Africa-Cuba solidarity conference held in White River, Mpumalanga, marking a continuation of the ANC's history of taking firm stances on worldwide matters.

The ANC's Global Advocacy

The ANC has consistently demonstrated a commitment to engaging with and influencing global geopolitical issues. This is evident in its powerful position on the ongoing conflict in Palestine. As the party celebrated its 112th anniversary, it issued a call for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestine-Israel conflict. Moreover, the ANC has advocated for bringing Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the dispute.

Strong Stance Against US Occupation

The ANC's call for the US to immediately end its occupation of Guantanamo Bay mirrors the party's broader advocacy for international justice and sovereignty. This position is not isolated but follows a pattern of the party's vocal support for global causes. The ANC, its allies, and Cuban solidarity civil society organizations have collectively condemned the US actions and are holding a meeting to express support and solidarity for the Cuban government's demand for the US to vacate Guantanamo Bay.

In tandem with its strong advocacy against the US occupation, the ANC is also focusing on strengthening its relationship with Cuba. This alliance is further highlighted by the South African Communist Party's (SACP) call for the US to lift its economic, trade, investment, and financial sanctions against Cuba, which have been in place since 1962. The collective efforts by the ANC and its allies underscore the party's unwavering commitment to championing international issues and fostering global alliances.