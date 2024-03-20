AKA Murder Case Update: Businessman Gwabeni's Bail Hearing Unfolds in Durban Court

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, marked a significant day in Durban Magistrate's Court as Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, implicated in the high-profile murder of South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, sought bail.
Gwabeni, alongside four others, faces grave charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering, with the prosecution alleging a payment of R803,455 linked to the crime.
Unlawful Arrest and Assault Claims
Gwabeni's affidavit revealed allegations of an unlawful raid on his residence by police, leading to the assault of his wife. Asserting his absence during the raid, he highlighted the involvement of the National Intervention Unit and subsequent legal actions taken by his family against the police.
The defendants are accused of a meticulously planned assassination of AKA, with the State basing its case on circumstantial evidence and alleged financial transactions for murder. Gwabeni’s defense refuted these claims, emphasizing a longstanding business relationship unrelated to the allegations.
Legal Proceedings and Extradition Requests
As the case progresses, attention also turns to the extradition of additional suspects from the Kingdom of eSwatini, a move confirmed by the Department of Justice. Legal analysts underscore the significance of this development, indicating the extensive efforts to ensure a comprehensive trial.
As the community and fans of AKA keenly follow the proceedings, the case not only seeks justice for the fallen artist but also tests the resilience and integrity of the South African legal system. The outcome of Gwabeni’s bail application and subsequent trials will undeniably leave a lasting impact on the public's trust in law enforcement and judicial processes.