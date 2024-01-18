Airlink Resumes Direct Flights Between Durban and Bloemfontein

Airlink, the progressive South African airline, is set to reestablish its direct flight service connecting Durban and Bloemfontein, starting February 26. The move to reintroduce this route is a manifestation of Airlink’s strategic initiative to secure Durban as its third major hub.

Reinforcing Durban’s Connectivity

The airline currently operates direct flights from Durban to several cities, including Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mbombela, and Harare. The reinstatement of the Durban-Bloemfontein service is primarily aimed at satisfying the increasing demand for efficient travel connections, particularly from the business and legal sectors.

Benefits and Expectations

Rodger Foster, the CEO of Airlink, underscored the economic benefits that the improved connectivity is projected to bring to Durban, Bloemfontein, and their peripheral regions. The flight schedule includes morning services on weekdays and afternoon flights on weekdays and Sundays, offering flexibility and convenience for travelers.

Passenger Amenities and Ticket Availability

These flights will be conducted using Embraer regional jets. Passengers are offered a generous check-in baggage allowance of 20 kg, along with an additional allowance for sporting equipment. To enhance the onboard experience, passengers will be treated to in-flight refreshments and a snack. Tickets for the reinstated service are already on sale, and Airlink has tactfully structured its flight schedule to ensure seamless connections with its network and that of its international airline partners.