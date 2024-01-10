en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adri Senekal de Wet: A New Dawn for Independent Media

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Adri Senekal de Wet: A New Dawn for Independent Media

The landscape of South Africa’s media industry is set for a transformative shift with the appointment of Adri Senekal de Wet as the new editor-in-chief of Independent Media. Filling the shoes of the retired Aziz Hartley, Senekal de Wet brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to steer the media house towards reclaiming its status as a reliable voice for the nation’s populace.

A Testament of Dedication and Leadership

Senekal de Wet’s journey with Independent Media began in November 2016, and the subsequent years have seen her emerge as an influential figure within the company. Her leadership, particularly in her stewardship of Business Report and Personal Finance, has been instrumental in shaping the company’s narrative and maintaining its editorial excellence. Philippa Larkin, the newly appointed acting editor of these platforms, will undoubtedly draw from the legacy of Senekal de Wet’s leadership as she steps into her new role.

Gratitude and Vision for the Future

In light of her new appointment, Senekal de Wet has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Iqbal Survé, the chairman of Independent Media, for his unwavering confidence in her abilities. The trust vested in her resonates as a testament to her dedication and commitment to the media group’s mission and objectives.

Steering Independent Media towards a New Dawn

Senekal de Wet steps into her new role during a period marked by myriad challenges within the media industry. However, her vision is clear: to re-establish Independent Media as a trusted voice in South Africa. With her commitment to working with a team of world-class editors and her dedication to editorial excellence, she is poised to guide Independent Media towards a new dawn, one that truly represents the voice of the South African populace.

0
Business South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Billions lost to 'Ghost Workers': Audit Exposes Massive Fraud
A recent audit has unearthed a massive financial fraud, with billions of dollars paid to ‘ghost workers’ within a prominent organization. These so-called ghost workers, individuals listed on the payroll but who do not exist or perform any work for the company, have drawn a spotlight on the serious gaps in internal controls and financial
Billions lost to 'Ghost Workers': Audit Exposes Massive Fraud
Steppe Gold Ltd Embarks on Major Expansion Project at ATO Gold Mine
10 mins ago
Steppe Gold Ltd Embarks on Major Expansion Project at ATO Gold Mine
imToken's 2023: Navigating the Evolving Cryptocurrency Market and Enhancing Wallet Services
10 mins ago
imToken's 2023: Navigating the Evolving Cryptocurrency Market and Enhancing Wallet Services
Zhang Zetian: From Academic Excellence to Becoming China's Youngest Female Billionaire
6 mins ago
Zhang Zetian: From Academic Excellence to Becoming China's Youngest Female Billionaire
Debswana Approves $1 Billion Investment for Jwaneng Diamond Mine
8 mins ago
Debswana Approves $1 Billion Investment for Jwaneng Diamond Mine
GTT Secures Multiple New Orders for LNGC Tank Design
8 mins ago
GTT Secures Multiple New Orders for LNGC Tank Design
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Foreign Minister Accuses Israel of Forcing Palestinian Displacement in Gaza
1 min
Egypt's Foreign Minister Accuses Israel of Forcing Palestinian Displacement in Gaza
New Directive Bans Improper Promotion of Alcoholic Beverages
4 mins
New Directive Bans Improper Promotion of Alcoholic Beverages
Punjab CM Criticizes Centre for Exclusion of State's Tableau in Republic Day Observations
7 mins
Punjab CM Criticizes Centre for Exclusion of State's Tableau in Republic Day Observations
Unforeseen Meeting of 'New Force' with Former Ghana President Sparks Political Intrigue
8 mins
Unforeseen Meeting of 'New Force' with Former Ghana President Sparks Political Intrigue
AI Method Revolutionizes Early Detection of Genetic Aberrations in AML Patients
10 mins
AI Method Revolutionizes Early Detection of Genetic Aberrations in AML Patients
Fantasy Football 2024: Offseason Strategies for Player Acquisition in Dynasty Leagues
11 mins
Fantasy Football 2024: Offseason Strategies for Player Acquisition in Dynasty Leagues
Unprecedented Genetic Study Reveals Surprising Similarities Between Humans and Pigs
11 mins
Unprecedented Genetic Study Reveals Surprising Similarities Between Humans and Pigs
Comelec Sets Critical Deadline for 2025 Election Machine Contractor Selection
11 mins
Comelec Sets Critical Deadline for 2025 Election Machine Contractor Selection
San Diego City Council Votes Against Proposed Megachurch Amid Traffic Safety Concerns
11 mins
San Diego City Council Votes Against Proposed Megachurch Amid Traffic Safety Concerns
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
31 mins
NASA Alerts about Near-Earth Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Approach
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
2 hours
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
2 hours
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
3 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
6 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
8 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
8 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app