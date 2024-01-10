Adri Senekal de Wet: A New Dawn for Independent Media

The landscape of South Africa’s media industry is set for a transformative shift with the appointment of Adri Senekal de Wet as the new editor-in-chief of Independent Media. Filling the shoes of the retired Aziz Hartley, Senekal de Wet brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to steer the media house towards reclaiming its status as a reliable voice for the nation’s populace.

A Testament of Dedication and Leadership

Senekal de Wet’s journey with Independent Media began in November 2016, and the subsequent years have seen her emerge as an influential figure within the company. Her leadership, particularly in her stewardship of Business Report and Personal Finance, has been instrumental in shaping the company’s narrative and maintaining its editorial excellence. Philippa Larkin, the newly appointed acting editor of these platforms, will undoubtedly draw from the legacy of Senekal de Wet’s leadership as she steps into her new role.

Gratitude and Vision for the Future

In light of her new appointment, Senekal de Wet has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Iqbal Survé, the chairman of Independent Media, for his unwavering confidence in her abilities. The trust vested in her resonates as a testament to her dedication and commitment to the media group’s mission and objectives.

Steering Independent Media towards a New Dawn

Senekal de Wet steps into her new role during a period marked by myriad challenges within the media industry. However, her vision is clear: to re-establish Independent Media as a trusted voice in South Africa. With her commitment to working with a team of world-class editors and her dedication to editorial excellence, she is poised to guide Independent Media towards a new dawn, one that truly represents the voice of the South African populace.