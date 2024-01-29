Adopt-a-School Foundation Amplifies Support for South African Education with Infrastructure and Academic Initiatives

January 29, 2024 - The Adopt-a-School Foundation (AASF), under the umbrella of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, rang in the new academic year by warmly greeting grade R students embarking on their 12-year scholastic voyage.

The foundation, through its Whole School Development (WSD) programme, pledged to support these students' progression and applaud their accomplishments.

Unveiling the Whole School Development Approach

Steven Lebere, AASF CEO, has championed the WSD approach, which puts a spotlight on school leadership, curriculum, infrastructure, and social welfare. The forthcoming release of matric results will mirror the efficacy of their model. In 2024, AASF, in collaboration with its partners, will concentrate on infrastructure advancements in at least 14 adopted schools stretching across different South African provinces.

Investments in Infrastructure and Education

This will encompass classroom construction and upgrades, alongside refurbishment of facilities such as ablution blocks. Schools like Qhobosheane Primary School and Dr Beyers Naude Secondary School have already witnessed direct benefits from AASF's engagement, including enhanced libraries, kitchens, and other amenities. Since 2002, AASF and its partners have channelled over R1,2 billion into the education of more than a million learners.

Call to Action for Better Education

Yet, the demand far outstrips the supply, as evidenced by the 441 schools awaiting adoption on AASF's list. The foundation is calling for more individuals and corporations to back their mission of boosting education quality through the WSD model. Established in 2002, the foundation collaborates with a multitude of stakeholders and operates across all nine provinces of South Africa, as well as in Lesotho and Mozambique.