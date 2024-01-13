en English
International Affairs

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
A Mother’s Plea: The 100-day Hostage Crisis in Gaza

As the sun set on the hundredth day since Hersh Goldberg-Polin went missing, his mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, meticulously marked yet another day on a piece of masking tape. Hersh, along with 132 others, were last seen on October 7, held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza. Every day since then, Rachel and her family have been campaigning tirelessly for the release of these hostages, both in Israel and internationally.

Call for Solidarity

Aching for the return of their loved ones, Rachel requested a show of solidarity on this 100-day milestone. Her message to her son was one of strength and resilience, urging him to endure, promising him that their every effort was focused on bringing him home. In response to the family’s plea, citizens rallied outside the US consulate, displaying messages of solidarity and support.

Tensions Escalate

The geopolitical atmosphere in the Middle East has been further strained by recent US and UK strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen. These actions have incited calls for revenge from various nations and groups in the region. Amid these rising tensions, Israel, in coordination with Qatar, announced the delivery of medicine to the hostages held in Gaza.

South Africa’s Stand for Palestine

Meanwhile, far from the immediate turmoil, South Africa stands firmly against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing them of genocide against Palestinians. This claim is refuted by Israel, insisting non-combatant casualties result from Hamas operating within civilian zones in Gaza. Echoing the courtroom’s sentiments, South African streets resonate with calls for a ceasefire, an end to apartheid, and the war in Gaza. In Johannesburg and Cape Town, human rights activists and civilians are preparing for a mass march for Palestine, led by the South African Jews for a Free Palestine and the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

US Employees Walkout over Gaza Policies

The situation has also stirred strong reactions in the US, with federal employees across 22 agencies planning to walk out in protest of President Biden’s policies on Gaza. The US’s role in the region remains under scrutiny as tensions continue to mount and the plight of the hostages remains unresolved.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

