South Africa

A-list Celebrities Transforming the Online Travel Industry by Offering Luxurious Homes on Airbnb

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:01 am EST
A recent trend has seen A-list celebrities, including Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart, offering their luxury homes on rental platforms like Airbnb, sometimes for a small fee or even free. This unique trend extends to Martha Stewart’s vast 150-acre property in Bedford, New York, which features exclusive amenities such as horse stables, a chicken coop, a fruit orchard, a peacock pen, and multiple houses, one of which is available for a night’s stay.

Celebrities and the Online Travel Industry

Not only are these celebrities providing an exciting opportunity for fans to experience a slice of their lives, but they are also contributing to the thriving online travel industry. The industry, with prominent players such as Booking.com, heavily relies on guest reviews during the booking process. By offering their homes, these celebrities add an extra layer of intrigue that can boost the platform’s appeal.

Trends in Celebrity Real Estate

Celebrities like former NFL All-Pro tight end Jeremy Shockey have put their luxury homes on the market. Shockey’s Miami home, for instance, is available for $6.5 million or $45,000 a month. Emma Hernan, known from Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ is a real estate investor and agent who has navigated challenges such as high mortgage rates and the introduction of the mansion tax in LA.

Other Noteworthy News

Aside from the celebrity rental trend, other news includes the interest of Western automakers in battery-grade manganese from South Africa, the passing of Tom Smothers from the Smothers Brothers, and other celebrity real estate deals. Kanye West, now going by Ye, is selling his Tadao Ando-designed Malibu mansion for $78.2m after spending $84.5m on it. The sale is due to the incomplete renovation project, financial troubles, and legal issues with a contractor.

Subscriptions for digital access to publications like The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and MarketWatch continue to be highlighted for their coverage of top stories, award-winning news, and financial analysis tools.

South Africa Travel & Tourism
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

