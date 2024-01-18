27th George Old Car Show 2024: A Celebration of Automotive History

The 27th George Old Car Show, a captivating ode to automotive history, is set to take the stage in George, South Africa, during the second weekend of February 2024. Scheduled for the 10th and 11th, this two-day spectacle will showcase over 1,000 vintage cars, attracting participants and enthusiasts from across the country, including the regions of Thabazimbi, Upington, Gauteng, and the Free State. International entries from Namibia will also grace the event, adding a global touch to the show.

Exquisite Display of Automotive History

Presenting a wide array of vehicles, the show will encapsulate over a century of South African motoring history. From veteran cars that are over 100 years old to modern classics, the event promises to be a feast for the eyes of every automobile enthusiast. It’s worth noting that participation is limited to pre-1985 classic cars that are pre-registered for the exhibition.

German Theme and Diverse Vehicle Range

Adding a thematic twist to the event, a German theme will be highlighted, featuring German-built cars and an Oompah Band performance. Beyond cars, the show will spotlight a diverse range of vehicles, including trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and industrial engines. Additionally, the event will pay homage to the 50 cc motorcycles that were popular in the 1960s and ’70s.

Role of Car Clubs and Notable Entries

Car clubs, which play a central role in organizing and executing the event, will also provide significant support and drive-by demonstrations. Among the notable entries, enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing a replica of the 1904 De Dion-Bouton, classic British sports cars, and American models with iconic fins. A strong showing of Mercedes-Benz cars, including the 300SL and modern AMG models, are expected to be the showstoppers.

Specifically, the event is set to host an unprecedented display of eight original Mercedes-Benz 300SL sports cars, marking a monumental moment in South Africa’s classic car fraternity. This is particularly significant as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL. Waldo Scribante, the Chairman of the Southern Cape Old Car Club, expressed enthusiasm about the entries of these magnificent cars, highlighting their grandeur and historic value.