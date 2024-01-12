en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is currently in session, addressing a critical case submitted by South Africa against Israel. The case, being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, is a potent reminder of the importance of international law in resolving disputes among states.

South Africa’s Accusation of Genocide

South Africa has presented allegations before the ICJ, accusing Israel of committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people. The focus of the proceedings is the escalating death toll in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis, and statements by Israeli officials advocating for the death and displacement of Palestinians. South Africa has requested that the ICJ issue provisional measures ordering Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza immediately and protect residents from acts of genocide.

Role of the International Court of Justice

The ICJ’s role in this case is to weigh the evidence, arguments, and legal perspectives from both South Africa and Israel. The court will determine whether Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The ICJ’s decisions are final, binding, and not subject to appeal. Compliance with any order the Court may make by the parties involved is crucial for protecting the rights of Palestinians and reinforcing the primacy of international law.

Implications of the Case

This case is not just about the specific allegations of genocide, but it also raises broader questions about the enforcement of international law and the role of the ICJ in adjudicating disputes among states. Whatever the Court’s decision, it is likely to have significant implications for international relations, the enforcement of international law, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. It also places the Gaza war in a new international forum and brings new challenges for Israel. The call for provisional measures by South Africa puts the focus on the prevention of genocide, and the ICJ has the authority to determine whether states have committed it.

0
Courts & Law International Relations World
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
Motorcyclist on Trial: The Cocaine Conspiracy
Christoffel Van Rossum, a 47-year-old motorcyclist, stands trial at Norwich Crown Court, implicated in a conspiracy to supply class A drugs. The prosecution asserts that Van Rossum served as a courier, transporting two kilograms of cocaine to Norfolk. His rucksack, when searched post-arrest, revealed a stash of £73,000 cash, believed to be the proceeds from
Motorcyclist on Trial: The Cocaine Conspiracy
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
6 mins ago
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
7 mins ago
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
2 mins ago
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
3 mins ago
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
3 mins ago
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
20 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
22 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
44 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
1 min
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
1 min
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
1 min
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
2 mins
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
2 mins
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app