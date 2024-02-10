Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor' Finds New Life in the Digital Age

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the 44-year-old pop star who first rose to fame with her 2001 hit 'Murder on the Dancefloor', is experiencing an unexpected career resurgence. The song recently re-entered the UK Singles Chart at number two after being featured in the critically acclaimed movie 'Saltburn'. This newfound viral popularity, fuelled by TikTok, has prompted the release of 'Murder on the Dancefloor' on 7-inch vinyl for the first time.

A Timeless Hit Finds New Life

Nearly two decades after its initial release, 'Murder on the Dancefloor' has found a new audience in the digital age. The film 'Saltburn', which prominently features the song, has resonated with Gen Z and millennial viewers, sparking a wave of nostalgia and appreciation for Ellis-Bextor's music. This resurgence has not only resulted in the song's chart comeback but also led to its addition on digital streaming platforms.

Ellis-Bextor is set to make her US late-night television debut on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on February 12th, where she will perform 'Murder on the Dancefloor'. This appearance marks a significant milestone in the pop star's career, further solidifying her enduring appeal and the song's timeless charm.

Challenging Ageism in the Music Industry

The viral success of 'Murder on the Dancefloor' has prompted Ellis-Bextor to reflect on the music industry's changing landscape. She believes that the ageist stereotypes that once plagued the industry are becoming increasingly irrelevant. In a recent interview, Ellis-Bextor stated, "all those rules about pop music being a young person's game are absolute rubbish."

By embracing the power of social media and the viral potential of music, Ellis-Bextor is challenging conventional wisdom and inspiring other artists who may feel constrained by their age. The pop star credits the viral element of music for allowing people to think more creatively and empowering them to dictate what gets played.

A New Era for a Dancefloor Classic

In addition to the original track's re-release, Ellis-Bextor has also put out a 7-track EP featuring extended versions and remixes of 'Murder on the Dancefloor'. This includes a remix by Australian production trio Pnau, which adds a synth breakdown reminiscent of Daft Punk's 'Around the World'.

As Sophie Ellis-Bextor continues to make waves in her career, more than two decades after her debut album 'Read My Lips', she serves as a powerful reminder that age is just a number in the music industry. The resurgence of 'Murder on the Dancefloor' is not just a testament to the song's enduring appeal, but also to the changing attitudes towards age and success in the world of pop music.

With her upcoming US television debut and the continued viral popularity of 'Murder on the Dancefloor', Sophie Ellis-Bextor is proving that the music industry is becoming less ageist. The 44-year-old pop star's career resurgence challenges the stereotype that pop music is a young person's game, demonstrating that there is something timeless about songs that aim to bring joy to people. As Ellis-Bextor continues to make her mark in the digital era, she stands as an inspiration for artists of all ages, proving that age is no barrier to success in the ever-evolving world of music.