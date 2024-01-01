en English
International Relations

Somaliland-Ethiopia Agreement Stirs Up Geopolitical Dynamics

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Somaliland-Ethiopia Agreement Stirs Up Geopolitical Dynamics

In a move that has sent ripples through the Horn of Africa, the self-declared state of Somaliland, and Ethiopia have inked an agreement, the details of which have been kept under wraps. This unexpected development prompted an urgent meeting by the government of Somalia, underscoring the delicate balance of power and complex geopolitics that shape this region. The narrative unfolds against a backdrop of historical claims, self-declared independence, and ongoing tensions.

Agreement Sparks Alarm

The agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia has triggered a sense of urgency in Somalia’s corridors of power. Somalia, which has historically claimed Somaliland as part of its territory, despite the latter’s self-declared independence in 1991, finds itself in a precarious position. The nature of the agreement remains undisclosed, but the implications for sovereignty, regional stability, and international relations cannot be brushed aside.

Balance of Power on a Knife’s Edge

This agreement comes at a time when the geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa are already on a knife’s edge. Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi has recently visited Ethiopia for an official state visit. The visit followed an agreement to resume dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland, a crucial development mediated by Djibouti President Ismaël Omar Guelleh. High-level representatives, including those from Ethiopia, have lent their support to these talks, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

‘Historic’ Memorandum of Understanding

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi signed what is being deemed as a ‘historic’ Memorandum of Understanding in Addis Ababa. This Memorandum of Understanding is intended to serve as a framework for multisectoral partnership, providing Ethiopia, a landlocked country, with more access to the sea and diversifying its access to seaports. The agreement also paves the way for the strengthening of security, economic, and political partnerships with Somaliland. The size of the stake in the new agreement remains undisclosed.

This unfolding narrative is a testament to the intricate tapestry of alliances and agreements that shape the Horn of Africa. It remains to be seen how Somalia’s government will respond to this development and its likely impact on the region’s stability and geopolitical dynamics.

International Relations
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

