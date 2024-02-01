Somalia's Protection Cluster Unveils 2024 Strategy for Humanitarian Response

In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of Somalia's conflict-affected communities, the country's Protection Cluster has unveiled its strategy for the year 2024. The Cluster's mission is grounded in ongoing dialogue with the communities, protection partners, and local authorities, with its focus on the most vulnerable populations. The strategy is designed to adapt to evolving needs and programmatic challenges, highlighting the dynamic nature of the humanitarian landscape in Somalia.

Adherence to Core Protection Principles

The Protection Cluster's 2024 strategy emphasizes a strict adherence to core protection principles and standards. It prioritizes the inclusion of diverse populations in protection programs, the 'do no harm' approach, and the central role of protection in humanitarian efforts. This approach is reflective of the Cluster's commitment to ensuring that their interventions are ethical, inclusive, and effective.

Four Strategic Pillars

The protection response plan for the year is built around four strategic pillars. These include the protection of civilians, response prioritization, integrated approaches across sectors, and operationalization of frontline protection responses. These pillars aim to avoid isolated interventions and instead contribute added value to the broader inter-sectoral coordination and response.

Outcomes and Impact

The strategy aims to prevent the loss of life of 6.7 million severely vulnerable people, including 1.4 million children under five by the end of 2023 and support 2.8 million people to sustain their lives and contribute to building resilience by the end of 2023. This strategy is particularly noteworthy in its commitment to collective action to address critical protection risks.

While the strategy includes providing unconditional food assistance, enhancing emergency food production, and reducing dependency on food and agricultural input to support households, it goes beyond these measures. The ultimate aim is to improve food consumption, dietary diversity, and coping strategies for vulnerable populations, thereby reinforcing the importance of protection throughout Somalia's humanitarian response initiatives.