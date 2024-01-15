en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Somali Speaker Bids Farewell to UNHCR Representatives Amidst El-Nino Flood Crisis

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Somali Speaker Bids Farewell to UNHCR Representatives Amidst El-Nino Flood Crisis

Sheikh Adan Madobe, Speaker of Somalia’s House of People, recently bid farewell to UNHCR Representative in Somalia, Magatte Guisse, and his deputy, Sanaa Omer, in Mogadishu. The meeting marked the end of their service in the country, a tenure that witnessed significant humanitarian contributions, particularly in assisting those affected by natural calamities.

Gratitude Expressed for Humanitarian Efforts

Speaker Madobe commended the UNHCR officials for their invaluable support to the Somali population, particularly those displaced by the ongoing El-Nino-induced floods. These floods have displaced millions and have seriously affected livelihoods across the country, highlighting the urgency and importance of the UNHCR’s work in the region.

Farewell to Outgoing UNHCR Staff

In turn, Guisse and Omer expressed their gratitude to the Speaker for the support provided by the Somali government throughout their tenure. They valued the opportunity to work towards humanitarian goals in the region. The Speaker wished the outgoing UNHCR staff success in their future endeavors.

Crisis in Somalia: El-Nino Floods & Drought

The El Nino weather phenomenon has caused torrential rainfall and floods in Somalia, leading to large-scale displacement and destruction. The UN humanitarian agency OCHA stated that the number of people displaced by heavy rains and floods in the country has nearly doubled in one week, affecting 1.7 million people overall. Additionally, Somalia continues to grapple with the worst drought in four decades, resulting from five consecutive failed rainy seasons. The UN estimates that half of Somalia’s population will require humanitarian assistance this year, with 8.3 million affected by the drought.

0
Human Rights International Relations Somalia
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
31 mins ago
January 15th in History: Moments that Shaped the World
January 15th has been a witness to the ebb and flow of human triumphs, failures, and resilience, etching indelible marks on the annals of history. The epochal moments it has hosted range from political upheavals to scientific advances, and cultural milestones to significant advocacy for human rights. Ripples in the Political Landscape In the year
January 15th in History: Moments that Shaped the World
Golden Anniversary Celebration Touched by Unexpected Restaurant Gesture
2 hours ago
Golden Anniversary Celebration Touched by Unexpected Restaurant Gesture
Family of Parliament Security Breach Accused Faces Village Boycott in Latur
2 hours ago
Family of Parliament Security Breach Accused Faces Village Boycott in Latur
Inhumane Treatment at 2024 X Corp. Facility Sparks Debate on Prison Privatization
1 hour ago
Inhumane Treatment at 2024 X Corp. Facility Sparks Debate on Prison Privatization
A Touch of Kindness: Lucknow Authorities Assist in Last Rites of Former Eye Surgeon
1 hour ago
A Touch of Kindness: Lucknow Authorities Assist in Last Rites of Former Eye Surgeon
Unmasking the Underbelly of Academia: A Lecturer's Stand Against Sexual Misconduct
2 hours ago
Unmasking the Underbelly of Academia: A Lecturer's Stand Against Sexual Misconduct
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
43 seconds
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
1 min
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
2 mins
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
2 mins
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
2 mins
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
2 mins
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
2 mins
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
4 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
5 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
59 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app