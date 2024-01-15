Somali Speaker Bids Farewell to UNHCR Representatives Amidst El-Nino Flood Crisis

Sheikh Adan Madobe, Speaker of Somalia’s House of People, recently bid farewell to UNHCR Representative in Somalia, Magatte Guisse, and his deputy, Sanaa Omer, in Mogadishu. The meeting marked the end of their service in the country, a tenure that witnessed significant humanitarian contributions, particularly in assisting those affected by natural calamities.

Gratitude Expressed for Humanitarian Efforts

Speaker Madobe commended the UNHCR officials for their invaluable support to the Somali population, particularly those displaced by the ongoing El-Nino-induced floods. These floods have displaced millions and have seriously affected livelihoods across the country, highlighting the urgency and importance of the UNHCR’s work in the region.

Farewell to Outgoing UNHCR Staff

In turn, Guisse and Omer expressed their gratitude to the Speaker for the support provided by the Somali government throughout their tenure. They valued the opportunity to work towards humanitarian goals in the region. The Speaker wished the outgoing UNHCR staff success in their future endeavors.

Crisis in Somalia: El-Nino Floods & Drought

The El Nino weather phenomenon has caused torrential rainfall and floods in Somalia, leading to large-scale displacement and destruction. The UN humanitarian agency OCHA stated that the number of people displaced by heavy rains and floods in the country has nearly doubled in one week, affecting 1.7 million people overall. Additionally, Somalia continues to grapple with the worst drought in four decades, resulting from five consecutive failed rainy seasons. The UN estimates that half of Somalia’s population will require humanitarian assistance this year, with 8.3 million affected by the drought.