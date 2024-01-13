en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Eritrea

Somali President Mohamud’s Visit to Eritrea: A Step Towards Regional Stability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Somali President Mohamud’s Visit to Eritrea: A Step Towards Regional Stability

On a two-day state visit to Eritrea, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been engaged in a series of high-level talks with his counterpart, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and other top officials. The Somali President’s visit to Eritrea comes as part of his broader diplomatic efforts to forge stronger ties with neighboring countries and international partners, in a bid to fortify Somalia’s position within the Horn of Africa and foster regional peace and development.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The discussions between the two leaders covered a wide range of bilateral issues with an aim to bolster the relationship between Somalia and Eritrea. The talks centered around security cooperation, economic partnerships, and diplomatic relations, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to work together for mutual benefit.

Addressing Regional Stability

While the visit provided a platform for addressing bilateral issues, it also served as an opportunity to delve into matters of regional stability. Both leaders recognized the significant roles their nations play within the Horn of Africa and discussed their shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous region.

Agreements to Enhance Cooperation

Although the specific details of the agreements reached during the talks were not disclosed, it was made clear that the two countries aim to enhance cooperation across different sectors. This signifies a milestone in their diplomatic relationship, confirming their mutual desire to deepen ties and work collaboratively on shared challenges.

The visit by President Mohamud to Eritrea is seen as a testament to his commitment to engaging with neighboring countries and international partners in order to further Somalia’s strategic interests. It also reaffirms the ongoing efforts of both Somalia and Eritrea to foster regional stability and strengthen their diplomatic and economic relationships.

0
Eritrea Somalia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Eritrea

See more
1 day ago
Egyptian Diplomacy in Eritrea Amidst Red Sea Tensions
In a recent diplomatic mission, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, delivered a significant message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki during a visit to Asmara, Eritrea. The message centered around strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations and collaborating on various regional matters of concern. Unveiling a New Era of
Egyptian Diplomacy in Eritrea Amidst Red Sea Tensions
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
4 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
4 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Somalian President Concludes Official State Visit to Eritrea
3 days ago
Somalian President Concludes Official State Visit to Eritrea
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
7 seconds
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
1 min
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
1 min
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
Kyran Moore Signs One-Year Extension with Edmonton Elks
2 mins
Kyran Moore Signs One-Year Extension with Edmonton Elks
2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League
2 mins
2024: International Duties Shake Up Fantasy League
A Major Race Day Looms: Betting Tips and Insights for the $25 Million Magic Millions Race at Gold Coast
2 mins
A Major Race Day Looms: Betting Tips and Insights for the $25 Million Magic Millions Race at Gold Coast
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives
5 mins
Congress Declines Invitation to Ram Temple Consecration, Alleges Political Motives
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
9 mins
Social Media Campaign Sparks 'Boycott Maldives' Trend Over Government Policies
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app