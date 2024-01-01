en English
Somalia

Somali National Army and Allies Strike Major Blow Against Al-Shabab

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Somali National Army and Allies Strike Major Blow Against Al-Shabab

The Somali National Army, in a joint operation with international allies, has made a significant dent in the militant group Al-Shabab’s stronghold in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia. This strategic offensive resulted in the elimination of nine Al-Shabab militants, including two high-ranking leaders, whose identities and specific roles within the group remain undisclosed. This operation is a critical part of the ongoing efforts to counteract the terrorist group Al-Shabab, which has been instigating numerous attacks and maintaining an ominous presence in the region for years.

International Collaboration and Persistent Efforts

The international partners involved in this operation have not been specified. However, their collaboration with the Somali forces signifies a concerted and persistent global effort to address the security challenges in Somalia. The cooperation between the Somali National Army and its international allies is instrumental in stabilizing the country and minimizing the threat posed by Al-Shabab.

Kenya’s Role in Somali’s Security

Kenya’s Defense Minister, Honorable Aden Duale, recently made a trip to Kismayo in the autonomous Jubbaland region of Somalia, affirming Kenya’s commitment to regional security. The visit included evaluations of current tactics, interactions with Kenyan Defense Forces troops, and discussions with local security forces about the security situation in Jubaland. This visit further underlines Kenya’s commitment to work closely with its Somali counterparts to combat terrorism.

Strategy for 2024: Strengthening the Somali National Army

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has recently unveiled a comprehensive strategy for 2024 aimed at strengthening the Somali National Army to counter the Al-Shabab militant group. This strategy is backed by the Somali government and its international allies, who have also been conducting coordinated raids against Al-Shabab. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has expressed his government’s unwavering commitment to combat Al-Shabab militants, with the Somali National Army expected to take over security responsibilities from ATMIS by the end of 2024. Despite reports of Al-Shabab’s interest in negotiations, the government remains firm in its resolve to eradicate Al-Shabab.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

