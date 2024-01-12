en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Somalia

Somali Minister Praises Innovations in Hajj and Umrah Services at 2024 Conference

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Somali Minister Praises Innovations in Hajj and Umrah Services at 2024 Conference

In a resonating endorsement for the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, Sheikh Mohamed Haji Adam Elmi, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Somalia applauded their efforts during the 2024 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference. Commending the Ministry’s commitment to disseminating Islamic knowledge and enhancing the Hajj and Umrah experiences, Elmi highlighted their significant role in the ‘Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program’.

Embracing Technology for Enhanced Religious Experiences

The Somali Minister was particularly impressed by the Ministry’s innovative use of technology. The implementation of electronic solutions providing visitors with easy access to a myriad of services and informative material in multiple formats was hailed as an inspired step. This innovation, supported by the country’s leadership, has made the pilgrimage journey more seamless, allowing devotees to focus on their spiritual journey.

Cooperation and Progress at the 2024 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference

The conference, now in its third edition, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program. It has drawn participation from more than 80 countries, becoming a platform for fostering international cooperation. Notably, the event saw the signing of a bilateral agreement between the Office of the Mufti of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj performance in 2024.

A Confluence of Tradition and Modernity

Aside from religious commitments, the conference also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s advancements in modern work patterns and the successful integration of technology in religious practices. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development joined the conference to discuss strategies for serving the pilgrims better. Focused on developing operational plans and estimating the need for human cadres, the Ministry is also determined to make the labor market more appealing by automating over 80% of services and fostering a spirit of community service among the youth.

0
Somalia
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Somalia

See more
26 mins ago
Hostage Crisis Unfolds After UN Helicopter Emergency Lands in Al-Shabaab Territory
In a harrowing turn of events, a United Nations helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Galmudug state, Somalia, on Wednesday. This incident has resulted in a tense hostage situation enacted by the Al-Shabaab militant group, leaving several individuals, including foreign nationals, in a precarious situation. The Somali military is currently conducting a
Hostage Crisis Unfolds After UN Helicopter Emergency Lands in Al-Shabaab Territory
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
10 hours ago
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
Maya Jama: A Glimpse Into Her Family History and Anticipation for Love Island All Stars
13 hours ago
Maya Jama: A Glimpse Into Her Family History and Anticipation for Love Island All Stars
Emergency Landing in Al Shabaab Territory: Rescue Mission for U.N. Helicopter Hostages Underway
4 hours ago
Emergency Landing in Al Shabaab Territory: Rescue Mission for U.N. Helicopter Hostages Underway
Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing
7 hours ago
Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing
Somali Military Search for Hostages after UN Helicopter Crash-Lands in Al-Shabaab Territory
9 hours ago
Somali Military Search for Hostages after UN Helicopter Crash-Lands in Al-Shabaab Territory
Latest Headlines
World News
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
2 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
2 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
2 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
2 mins
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
5 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
5 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
6 mins
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
6 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
6 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app