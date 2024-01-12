Somali Minister Praises Innovations in Hajj and Umrah Services at 2024 Conference

In a resonating endorsement for the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, Sheikh Mohamed Haji Adam Elmi, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Somalia applauded their efforts during the 2024 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference. Commending the Ministry’s commitment to disseminating Islamic knowledge and enhancing the Hajj and Umrah experiences, Elmi highlighted their significant role in the ‘Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program’.

Embracing Technology for Enhanced Religious Experiences

The Somali Minister was particularly impressed by the Ministry’s innovative use of technology. The implementation of electronic solutions providing visitors with easy access to a myriad of services and informative material in multiple formats was hailed as an inspired step. This innovation, supported by the country’s leadership, has made the pilgrimage journey more seamless, allowing devotees to focus on their spiritual journey.

Cooperation and Progress at the 2024 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference

The conference, now in its third edition, is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Experience Program. It has drawn participation from more than 80 countries, becoming a platform for fostering international cooperation. Notably, the event saw the signing of a bilateral agreement between the Office of the Mufti of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj performance in 2024.

A Confluence of Tradition and Modernity

Aside from religious commitments, the conference also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s advancements in modern work patterns and the successful integration of technology in religious practices. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development joined the conference to discuss strategies for serving the pilgrims better. Focused on developing operational plans and estimating the need for human cadres, the Ministry is also determined to make the labor market more appealing by automating over 80% of services and fostering a spirit of community service among the youth.