Africa

Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing

In an unprecedented event on January 10, 2024, a United Nations helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in the volatile region of Galmudug, central Somalia. Following this incident, reports have surfaced of passengers being taken hostage by Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group. The plight of these individuals has spurred the Somali military into action, as they embark on a desperate search operation focused in the Hindhere area, approximately 470 kilometers north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Fate of Those Onboard

The UN has confirmed the occurrence of this aviation incident, yet has remained tight-lipped on the status of the passengers and crew. An internal UN memo, however, sheds light on the grim realities of the situation. Of the nine people aboard the helicopter, it is believed that Al-Shabaab has taken six captive. One passenger is feared to have been killed, while two others have managed to escape.

A Deadly Force Despite Counteroffensive Efforts

Al-Shabaab, despite not having claimed responsibility for the incident, continues to exert a firm grip over large regions of Somalia. This is in spite of relentless counteroffensive efforts by the Somali government, persistent U.S. air strikes, and the presence of African Union troops. The Somali government’s declaration of ‘total war’ on Al-Shabaab in 2022 appears to have made little headway, with the group still capable of carrying out deadly attacks.

The Ongoing Struggle for Control

The incident throws into stark relief the ongoing struggle for control in Somalia and the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab. The fact that the exact location of the downed helicopter remains unknown speaks volumes of the group’s capacity to maintain control in the regions it occupies. With the military’s search operation underway, the world waits with bated breath for news of the hostages’ fate.

Africa Somalia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

