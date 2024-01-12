en English
Somalia

Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing

The Somali military is engaged in a high-risk operation, searching for several individuals held captive by the militant group Al-Shabaab. This mission follows the emergency landing of a United Nations helicopter in Galmudug state, central Somalia, due to a technical malfunction. The exact location of the helicopter remains undisclosed, but it is believed to have landed in the Hindhere area, around 470 km north of the capital, Mogadishu.

UN Helicopter Emergency Landing

The precarious situation unfolded on January 11, 2024, when the UN helicopter was forced to land in hostile territory. Aboard the helicopter were nine individuals, of which, reports indicate, one was possibly killed, six were taken hostage, and two managed to flee. The nationalities of the passengers remain unspecified, with the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOM) confirming the incident and stating that ‘response efforts’ are underway.

Hostage Crisis Amid Ongoing Conflict

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, infamous for its attempts to dethrone the Somali government since 2006, has reportedly captured several passengers from the downed aircraft. Despite no formal claim of responsibility for the incident, the militant group’s stronghold on the assumed crash site adds credence to these reports. The Somali military faces significant challenges in accessing the hostage location due to the area’s control by Al-Shabaab.

Continued Struggle Against Al-Shabaab

The current crisis underscores the continued threat posed by Al-Shabaab, despite the Somali government’s declaration of ‘total war’ against them in 2022. This ‘total war’ has seen efforts from government forces, US air strikes, and African Union troops to dislodge Al-Shabaab from its territories. Nevertheless, the group continues to control regions in central and southern Somalia, carrying out attacks with alarming regularity. In the wake of this latest incident, all UN flights in the area have been temporarily suspended as rescue efforts continue.

Somalia Terrorism
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

