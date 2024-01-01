Somali Forces Strike Major Blow Against Al-Shabaab in Coordinated Raids

On a recent Sunday, Somali security forces, in collaboration with international allies, successfully conducted a series of coordinated raids aimed at diminishing the threat posed by the al-Qaeda-linked group, al-Shabaab. These operations resulted in the elimination of nine militants, striking a significant blow to the group’s activities in the region.

These raids serve as a testament to the Somali government’s unwavering commitment to countering terrorism and stabilising the country with the support of international partners. The operations against al-Shabaab are paramount for the security of Somalia, where the group has frequently launched attacks targeting both civilians and government officials.

A Broader Strategy

This action is part of a broader strategy designed to diminish the threat posed by al-Shabaab and to reinforce governance and security in Somalia. The commitment to this cause is reflected in President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s announcement that the government will concentrate on combating al-Shabaab militants in 2024. In this endeavour, the Somali National Army will take over security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

The first phase of operations against al-Shabaab has been successfully completed, and the second phase, which will focus on Jubaland and Southwest states, is set to follow. The president has acknowledged the pivotal role of the African Union Mission in Somalia in establishing peace and governance in the country. By the end of 2024, ATMIS soldiers are expected to completely withdraw from the country, leaving the Somali National Army with the responsibility of maintaining security.