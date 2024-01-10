ONLF Criticizes Ethiopia-Somaliland Pact as Threat to Regional Stability

The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has raised alarms over a recent agreement between Ethiopia and the self-declared republic of Somaliland, cautioning that it poses a threat to regional stability. This pact has stirred up international attention, as it reportedly involves security cooperation and investment plans, with Ethiopia gaining access to Somaliland's Berbera Port.

Understanding the Deal

In an effort to bolster its economic and political standing, Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 but lacks widespread international recognition, has engaged Ethiopia in this controversial memorandum of understanding. The deal grants Ethiopia exclusive naval and commercial ports in the Red Sea, a move which has drawn both support and condemnation from various global powers.

The Controversy and Consequences

The agreement has sparked a divide within the government of Somaliland itself. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has signed a law nullifying the agreement, terming it a violation of Somalia's territorial integrity, leading to a split within the government of Somaliland. In his bid to preserve Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Mohamud has sought support from Eritrea and Egypt.

ONLF, which represents the Somali ethnic group in the eastern Ethiopia region of Ogaden, has historically advocated for greater autonomy or independence from Ethiopia. The group asserts that the Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement disregards the interests of the Somali people in the region and could ignite existing tensions. This contention underscores the ongoing intricacies in Horn of Africa geopolitics, where territorial disputes and ethnic rivalries often overlap with international investment and strategic interests.

Western powers, the UK, and the US have shown interest in the agreement. The US has shown support for the deal due to its geopolitical stakes in the region, while the European Union and African Union have called for restraint and dialogue. The global response reflects the strategic significance of the deal and its potential impact on regional stability and international relations.