Military

EU Pledges $1.1M Military Aid to Somali National Army

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
EU Pledges $1.1M Military Aid to Somali National Army

In a significant move to fortify security and stability in Somalia, the European Union Council (EUC) has pledged to provide the Somali National Army (SNA) with military equipment worth US $1.1 million. This contribution is facilitated through the European Peace Facility (EPF), a funding mechanism established in March 2021 to underpin actions in military and defense sectors that align with the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) objectives.

Strengthening Somalia’s Security Infrastructure

The primary goal of this initiative is to bolster the SNA’s capabilities, thereby ensuring the safety and security of Somalia and its civilian populace. The funding will be utilized to support training at the General Dhagabadan Training Centre, a key institution in the country’s security sector.

The EU’s commitment to reinforcing security in Somalia was underscored by Josep Borrell, the EUC High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Borrell emphasized the EU’s steadfast resolve to aid the SNA in assuming full responsibility for the country’s security operations.

Focus on Responsible Military Training

The military equipment, with a particular emphasis on ammunition, is intended exclusively for the training of SNA personnel. Moreover, the training program will go beyond traditional military instruction. It will incorporate teachings on international law, with specific attention paid to human rights and humanitarian law. This approach aims to foster a responsible and ethical military force that respects human dignity and the rule of law, even in the face of conflict.

A Continuation of EU’s Support to Somalia

This allocation of military equipment is part of the ongoing EU support, which has seen a contribution of Euro 69 million worth of equipment and supplies to the SNA since 2019. The EPF’s broader purpose is to fund actions that resonate with the CFSP objectives – conflict prevention, peace preservation, and the strengthening of international security and stability. This latest gesture is a testament to the EU’s continued commitment to realizing these objectives in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

