Efforts Underway to Thwart Ethiopia's Plan: Somalia's President Visits Egypt

On the invitation of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently visited Cairo, Egypt, reinforcing the two nations' shared commitment to regional stability. The visit affirmed Egypt's unwavering support for Somalia amidst a complex geopolitical landscape dominated by conflict and territorial disputes.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Mohamud's visit aimed to strengthen Somali-Egyptian relations and address matters of mutual interest. The leaders discussed strategies to counter Ethiopia's ambitions in the region, particularly its agreement with the secessionist Somaliland region. This agreement, viewed as a threat to regional security in the Horn of Africa, has the potential to impact maritime navigation and contravene international law. The Somali President's commitment to Somalia's security and sovereignty was evident as he navigated discussions around these sensitive issues.

Addressing Regional Challenges

The visit also aimed to foster regional stability and address common challenges faced by the Horn of Africa. In light of recent provocative statements by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, suggesting ambitions to annex Somali territories, Mohamud's leadership in reclaiming territories from Al Shabaab underscores his commitment to Somalia's security. The visit to Cairo was anticipated to secure Egypt's support against these threats, alongside other key nations like the United States, Turkey, and Eritrea, viewed as potential deterrents to Ethiopia's ambitions in Somalia.

Egypt's Stand on Somali Sovereignty

President al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's solidarity with Somalia, emphasizing its readiness to assist in Somalia's development and stability. Egypt has pledged full support to Somalia, offering to provide necessary training and resources for its personnel. The two nations also discussed ways to reinforce Somalia's sovereignty over its territory, a critical issue given Ethiopia's intent to establish a sea port and a naval military force on the Red Sea. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry further expressed Egypt's solidarity with Somalia during a summit in Uganda and an Arab League meeting.