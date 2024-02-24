Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines Flight's Near-Miss Over East Africa

In a heart-stopping moment that could have altered countless lives, two major airliners, Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines, found themselves on a collision course in the skies over East Africa. This incident, involving Qatar Airways Flight 6U and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 602, has cast a spotlight on the critical importance of air traffic control and the ever-present risks that loom in the complex airspace above our heads. With both aircraft cruising at high altitudes, a simple miscommunication nearly led to what could have been one of the most devastating aviation disasters in recent history.

The incident unfolded as the Qatar Airways flight, cruising serenely at 38,000 feet, received a directive from air traffic controllers based in Mogadishu. This instruction, fraught with grave error, commanded the flight to ascend to 40,000 feet. Unbeknownst to them, this maneuver steered them dangerously close to Ethiopian Airlines Flight 602, which was flying at 39,000 feet along the same route.

The skies, vast as they may seem, became perilously small at that moment. The reported near-miss, detailed by the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority, underscores a chilling reminder of the fragility of air travel, reliant on the precision of air traffic control and the swift compliance of pilots.

Underlying Issues at Play

The incident has shone a light on broader issues within the region's airspace management. The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Federal Government of Somalia has previously expressed concerns regarding the disruption of established flight paths in the northern regions of Somaliland.

These disruptions are not only a navigational headache for pilots but also pose significant risks to air traffic, highlighting the potential dangers and lack of coordination that plague the region. The accusation from the Civil Aviation Authority against Somaliland for exacerbating these risks by misdirecting aircraft underscores the pressing need for improved communication and protocols within air traffic control systems.