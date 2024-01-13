en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Al-Shabaab Mortar Attack in Somalia: UN Guard Killed at Halane Base Camp

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:30 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Al-Shabaab Mortar Attack in Somalia: UN Guard Killed at Halane Base Camp

A lethal mortar attack orchestrated by the Al-Shabaab militant group has led to the tragic death of a United Nations guard at the strategically crucial Halane base camp. Located in proximity to Mogadishu’s international airport, the base serves as a pivotal operational hub for international partners including the United Nations, African Union, and various embassies.

Al-Shabaab’s Ongoing Insurgency

The attack manifests as a fragment of Al-Shabaab’s ongoing insurgency against the Somali government and its allies. Due to its significance, the Halane camp has been a recurrent target for the group. The deceased guard was an integral part of the security personnel assigned to protect the compound.

Fragile Security Situation in Somalia

The incident underscores the fragile security situation in Somalia, where Al-Shabaab continues to wield substantial influence. The group’s capacity to carry out attacks persists despite the concerted efforts by the Somali military and allied forces to combat it.

UN Condemnation and Condolences

The United Nations has unequivocally condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the family of the victim. The incident amplifies concerns about the safety of personnel operating in high-risk areas and highlights the challenges faced in stabilizing the region.

0
Military Security Somalia
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
2 mins ago
Nighttime Operation Goes Awry: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing Off Somali Coast
Two U.S. Navy SEALs, the apex predators of the U.S. military’s special forces, have been reported missing following a nighttime boarding mission off the volatile coast of Somalia. The incident occurred last Thursday when one of the SEALs was swept off their vessel by towering sea waves, leading to a fellow SEAL jumping in after
Nighttime Operation Goes Awry: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing Off Somali Coast
Nighttime Mission Tragedy: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing off Somali Coast
58 mins ago
Nighttime Mission Tragedy: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing off Somali Coast
Young British Soldier Involved in Kabul Evacuation Dies in Suspected Suicide
58 mins ago
Young British Soldier Involved in Kabul Evacuation Dies in Suspected Suicide
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
2 mins ago
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
U.S. Strikes on Houthi Forces: A Strategic Move or a Spark for Escalation?
17 mins ago
U.S. Strikes on Houthi Forces: A Strategic Move or a Spark for Escalation?
Decisive Military Operation Targets Houthi Forces to Thwart Their Combat Capabilities
18 mins ago
Decisive Military Operation Targets Houthi Forces to Thwart Their Combat Capabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
23 seconds
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
24 seconds
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
2 mins
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
2 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
2 mins
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
5 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
8 mins
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
12 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
13 mins
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app