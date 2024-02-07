Soccer Ascends in America: Metlife Stadium to Host 2026 World Cup Finals

As a line from the Simpsons movie humorously suggested, soccer was not a sport that America would ever truly embrace. However, the recent surge in soccer's popularity, as evidenced by its omnipresence even in local diners, has begun to debunk this claim. Soccer is undoubtedly becoming a favorite pastime in the United States, and the upcoming 2026 World Cup Finals is a testament to this shift.

A Historic Event: The 2026 World Cup Finals

Hosting the finals of the 2026 World Cup in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at the Metlife Stadium, will mark an unprecedented event in American soccer history. The World Cup, a major international football tournament, will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States from July 11th to 19th, 2026. Metlife Stadium was selected over other potential venues like the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, possibly owing to its larger seating capacity of approximately 87,000.

The Impact of Hosting the World Cup

The choice of New Jersey as the host is expected to draw one of the top 10 largest World Cup audiences in the event's history. This is a significant boost to the sport's popularity in the country, and it simultaneously highlights soccer's accessibility as a global sport. However, the influx of spectators will undoubtedly put a strain on logistics, with parking at Metlife Stadium expected to be a considerable challenge.

Preparations for the Big Event

With the World Cup fast approaching, preparations are in full swing. Stadium improvements, new schedules, increased capacity, and passenger flow management are all being addressed. The success of past major events and concerts at the stadium provides a blueprint for managing the World Cup, and a new $35 million transitway project aims to improve access to the stadium. As NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett put it, the goal is to provide an 'incredible fan experience' for the World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium.