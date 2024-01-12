Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law

In a significant move, Vladimir Horvat, the president of the Judicial Council, has declared plans to lodge a request for a constitutional review of the law on public sector pay systems. This announcement comes in the wake of the government’s recent modifications to the pay scheme, which has sparked criticism from various sectors, including the judiciary.

Questioning the Constitutionality

Horvat believes the law could potentially violate the constitution by encroaching on the independence of the judiciary. This is because the law has a direct impact on the salaries of judges and other judicial employees. The Judicial Council, which supervises the functioning and independence of the judiciary in Slovenia, is therefore making a move to challenge the constitutionality of the law.

Support from the Judiciary

Other employees within the judiciary have voiced concerns about the amendments, underlining the potential adverse effects on their work and the justice system as a whole. These individuals have expressed their support for the review, indicating a collective disquiet within the sector regarding the new pay system.

Government Reforms Versus Judiciary’s Independence

The request for a constitutional review illuminates the tension between the government’s attempts to reform public sector pay and the judiciary’s need to uphold its independence and functionality. This unfolding situation underscores the delicate balance required in governance, particularly when it involves constitutional matters and the independence of the judiciary.