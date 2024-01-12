en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Slovakia’s Health Minister Revokes Gender Transition Guidelines: A Blow to the LGBTQ Community

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
Slovakia’s Health Minister Revokes Gender Transition Guidelines: A Blow to the LGBTQ Community

On a cold November morning, Slovakia’s Health Minister, Zuzana Dolinkova, made an announcement that sent tremors through the heart of the country’s LGBTQ community. Dolinkova revoked guidelines concerning the gender transition process, making gender confirmation surgery a prerequisite for a legal gender change in Slovakia. This unexpected shift in policy has ignited a storm of concern within the LGBTQ community, shaking the foundations of their hard-won rights.

Political Maneuvering Triggers Alarm

The revocation of these guidelines, initially introduced by Dolinkova’s predecessor, Vladimir Lengvarsky, is perceived by many as a political maneuver to maintain the fragile stability of the government coalition. Dolinkova, a member of the center-left Hlas (Voice) party, has seemingly capitulated to the demands of the Slovak National Party (SNS), a right-wing nationalist faction within the government coalition.

Transgender Rights in the Balance

This policy shift comes in stark contrast to the progressive strides made in favor of LGBTQ rights across Europe. Notably, the European Court of Human Rights recently ruled in favor of recognizing same-sex unions in Poland, a historic milestone for the continent.

For transgender individuals like Amy Zoyomi, a woman from Lucenec who moved to Bratislava in search of acceptance, this decision is a devastating blow. The revocation of the guidelines adds layers of complexity to an already challenging transition process, amplifying the pressures faced by the transgender community in Slovakia.

A Community United in Advocacy

Despite these daunting circumstances, the LGBTQ community in Slovakia, bolstered by human rights organizations, remains resilient. They are determined to continue advocating for their rights and for a dignified transition process, refusing to let their voices be silenced in the face of adversity.

0
Human Rights Slovakia
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
6 mins ago
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
International Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, has announced plans to airlift 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to a region in distress. These kits, equipped with over 70 essential medical supplies, are designed to enhance the emergency response capabilities of the region. The initiative is a testament to Samaritan’s Purse’s commitment to providing crucial assistance
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
Asylum Seekers from Rosslare Incident Missing: Loop Holes and Challenges Revealed
59 mins ago
Asylum Seekers from Rosslare Incident Missing: Loop Holes and Challenges Revealed
Survivor Turned Advocate: Sameerah Chandler's Fight Against Sex Trafficking
1 hour ago
Survivor Turned Advocate: Sameerah Chandler's Fight Against Sex Trafficking
František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom
11 mins ago
František Janouch: A Life Dedicated to Science and Freedom
Kristen Stewart Speaks Candidly on Sexuality and Public Scrutiny
13 mins ago
Kristen Stewart Speaks Candidly on Sexuality and Public Scrutiny
Arizona's New Bill Aims to Empower Families Affected by Police Violence
53 mins ago
Arizona's New Bill Aims to Empower Families Affected by Police Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
25 seconds
Dopamine Dressing Trend: Embrace Colors for a Happier 2024
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
2 mins
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
2 mins
Ipswich Town's Striker Search: McKenna Rallies Team Amid Challenges
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
2 mins
Supreme Court Verdict Reinstates Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
3 mins
Silver Ferns' Future: Five Emerging Players to Watch Post-2023 World Cup
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
3 mins
Vikings' Offseason Focus: Kirk Cousins' Contract Talks and Twins' Moves
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
3 mins
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
4 mins
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app