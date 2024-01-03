Slovakia Ramps Up Visa Quotas to Counter Driver Shortage

In a decisive move to address the chronic shortage of bus and lorry drivers, the Slovak government has extended the opportunity for nationals from select third countries to receive national visas. This initiative emerges in response to the significant demand in the road transport sector. As of the start of the previous year, the sector was grappling with a deficit of approximately 12,000 drivers. To combat this issue, the government has revised the quotas for national visas, allowing up to 200 for bus drivers and 2,000 for lorry drivers involved in domestic and international transport for the year 2024. This is a notable increase from the original numbers of 150 and 1,500, respectively.

Demographic Challenge in the Driver Profession

Interestingly, the driver profession in Slovakia seems to be facing a demographic challenge. The average age of professional drivers in the country is over 50, with those over 55 years of age making up 45% of all drivers. In stark contrast, drivers under the age of 25 represent a mere 4%. This disparity suggests that the generational turnover in this profession is occurring at a slow and disproportionate rate.

Europe-wide Driver Shortage

A survey conducted by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) indicated that the driver shortage is not exclusive to Slovakia. In 2023, 9% of professional driver positions in Europe were vacant. This figure is projected to rise to 12% in the current year, translating to a shortage of approximately 600,000 drivers across the continent.

Slovakia’s Response to the Crisis

To alleviate this severe shortage, Slovakia is extending its visa offerings to citizens of various countries. These include Belarus, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This move symbolizes Slovakia’s proactive approach to addressing the labour shortage in its road transport sector, and it will be intriguing to observe the effects of this initiative in the upcoming years.