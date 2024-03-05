Biennial of Animation Bratislava Opens Submissions for 2024: Spotlight on Climate Crisis and New Tech

The Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB) is now gearing up for its seventeenth edition, inviting filmmakers to submit their short animated films for a chance to win the prestigious Viktor Kubal Award. The 2024 festival, scheduled for October 9-13, introduces a novel award for the best animated feature film for children and youth, alongside a special category for young animators.

Submission Process and Awards

Filmmakers have until March 31, 2024, to submit their works via the Film Freeway portal, competing in various categories including those specifically designed for children and youth. The Viktor Kubal Award, named after the celebrated Slovak animator, will be presented in separate categories, with a new accolade introduced for feature-length animated films. A junior category encourages submissions from young animators, fostering creativity and innovation among the next generation of filmmakers.

Theme and Program Highlights

Under the theme FUTUREISNOW, the 2024 BAB festival focuses on critical issues such as the climate crisis and advancements in technology. This thematic choice reflects a commitment to engaging with contemporary challenges through the medium of animation. The festival will not only showcase a diverse selection of animated films for children and youth but will also offer international workshops, exhibitions, and the BAB Industry Forum. This forum, organized in collaboration with APAF, serves as a vital professional platform for creators and producers within the Visegrad region, promoting collaboration and innovation in animated filmmaking.

New Leadership and Visual Campaign

With a refreshed organizing team, the 2024 festival welcomes filmmaker Andrej Kolenčík as program director, alongside Lucia Dubravay Trautenberger as executive director. Jana Vicenová and Lívia Filusová join the production team, bringing new energy and ideas to the event. The visual campaign for the forthcoming festival, crafted by young graphic designer and animator Matej Mihályi, promises to encapsulate the vibrancy and creativity that BAB is known for.

The Biennial of Animation Bratislava's forward-looking approach, embodied in its FUTUREISNOW theme, positions the festival as a beacon for discussions on environmental sustainability and technological innovation in the realm of animated filmmaking. By blending art with pressing global issues, BAB 2024 aims to inspire both creators and audiences, sparking conversations that extend beyond the screen. As the festival continues to evolve, its commitment to showcasing pioneering works and supporting emerging talent remains steadfast, promising an event that is not only a celebration of animation but also a platform for change.