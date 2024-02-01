Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid to Make Close Approach to Earth

An asteroid, comparable in size to some of the world's most towering edifices, is set to make a close approach to Earth this Friday. The celestial body, designated as 2008 OS7, measures between 690 and 1,575 feet in diameter, akin to the famed Empire State Building in New York City or the Willis Tower in Chicago.

A Close Encounter, Yet a Safe Distance

Despite the relative proximity, there's no reason for alarm. The asteroid, tracked meticulously by the NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies, will pass within a safe distance of 1.7 million miles. To put it into perspective, this distance is seven times the stretch from Earth to the moon. Discovered in 2008, the asteroid will not venture close to our planet again until 2032. However, the next encounter will be a far-off one, with the asteroid maintaining a comfortable distance of 45 million miles.

2008 OS7: One Among Many

The skyscraper-sized 2008 OS7 is not the lone visitor this week. Earth will witness a series of harmless flybys, with three smaller asteroids making their appearance on the same Friday. These celestial bodies will be followed by another two on Saturday. The grand finale will be on Sunday, with an asteroid about half the size of 2008 OS7 passing by at a distance of 4.5 million miles.

Space Rock Flybys: A Common Occurrence

While the size and proximity of these asteroids may seem alarming, such space rock flybys are quite common and considered harmless. They all maintain a safe distance from Earth, causing no disruption to our planet's orbit or posing any threat of collision. These events provide invaluable opportunities for scientists to study these celestial bodies, enhancing our understanding of the universe and contributing to the advancement of space science.