Xfers and StraitsX Receive Expanded Payment Services Approval from MAS

Leading fiat payment gateway, Xfers Pte. Ltd. (‘Xfers’), and its affiliate, StraitsX Payment Services Pte. Ltd., have received an In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This approval under the Payment Services Act 2019 marks a significant expansion in their provided services. Xfers is now authorized to offer a broader range of payment services, while StraitsX has been appointed as a distributor of the stablecoins XSGD and XUSD.

Expanded Payment Services for Xfers

The IPA granted to Xfers paves the way for a more comprehensive suite of services. Primarily, it allows the company to continue providing fiat payment rails for customers depositing or withdrawing fiat currencies on the StraitsX platform. This expansion will streamline the process, making transactions more efficient and user-friendly.

StraitsX’s Enhanced Accessibility to Digital Assets

With the IPA, StraitsX has the green light to offer digital payment token services. This enables users to buy, sell, transfer, swap and store digital tokens like XSGD and XUSD on the StraitsX platform. The development significantly increases digital asset accessibility, a move that is expected to attract a larger user base.

A Milestone in Digital Financial Services

Kenny Chan, the Head of StraitsX, expressed immense enthusiasm over the IPAs. He noted that they represent a significant milestone in their journey to provide secure financial solutions. These approvals facilitate more seamless experiences in digital asset accessibility, a critical aspect in the evolving digital financial landscape.

Both Xfers and StraitsX are part of the Fazz Financial Group, a major player in Southeast Asian digital financial services. The IPAs are a testament to the group’s commitment to offering innovative and secure financial solutions in the region.