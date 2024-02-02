Wee Cho Yaw, Visionary Banker and Billionaire, Dies at 95

Wee Cho Yaw, the influential billionaire and former chairman of United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB), has passed away at the age of 95. Known for his instrumental role in shaping Singapore's banking sector, Wee's death was announced by UOB, where he left an indelible legacy. The funeral is slated for February 9.

A Titan of Singapore's Financial Industry

Wee was nothing short of a titan in Singapore's financial industry. He was the force behind the consolidation of several family-run banks into what would ultimately become UOB, one of Southeast Asia's largest financial institutions. This strategic move significantly shaped the banking landscape in the aftermath of Singapore's independence in the 1960s.

From Single Branch to a Regional Banking Powerhouse

Under Wee's visionary leadership, UOB grew from a single branch to a regional bank spread across 19 countries and territories. The bank's assets witnessed an astronomical rise from 2.8 billion to approximately 50 billion. Known for his business acumen, dealmaking prowess, and commitment to values of honor, enterprise, unity, and commitment, Wee introduced new services such as foreign exchange dealing and led UOB's expansion across the region.

A Legacy of Vision and Business Acumen

One of Wee's most notable achievements was overseeing the merger of UOB and the Overseas Union Bank (OUB). This was a significant and dramatic transaction between two Singaporean companies that amplified UOB’s standing as a banking powerhouse. Wee's legacy as a visionary banker and celebrated businessman will endure at UOB. Among the last of the pre-World War II generation of bankers that rose to prominence in the region, Wee amassed a wealth estimated at $10.4 billion by February 2024, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.