Vintage Toy Collecting: A Playful Investment Opportunity

With the fusion of nostalgia and investment opportunity, a growing trend among vintage toy collectors in Singapore has transformed a casual hobby into a flourishing business. Leading this wave is Lau Teck Kheng, who swapped his personal fascination for vintage collectibles into a successful venture. He started selling vintage figurines in 2005, later establishing a tangible foothold with the brick-and-mortar shop, Past Time Collectable. The store offers a variety of collectibles from pop-culture franchises like Ultraman, Macross, Robotech, M.A.S.K., and Power Rangers, attracting a wide range of toy enthusiasts.

Collecting: A Profitable Passion

Other collectors, like Dennis Pek, have recognized the value in well-preserved collectibles, often keeping them in their original packaging. With over 2,000 toys in his collection, Pek’s passion mirrors a broader trend. In an era where traditional investment assets are subjected to volatile market conditions, some collectors view vintage toys as a unique asset class, with prices for collectibles ranging from $4 to $3,800.

MINT Museum of Toys: A Tribute to Childhood Memories

The MINT Museum of Toys in Singapore, another testament to the thriving collector’s market, is a playground for both the young and young-at-heart. Founded by Chang Yang Fa, the museum showcases around 10% of his private collection of over 50,000 pieces. It serves as a time capsule, reflecting generational shifts in collecting preferences, with character toys from franchises like Marvel or Naruto being particularly sought after.

‘Kidults’ and the Surge in Toy Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a trend where adults, referred to as ‘kidults’, bought more toys for their personal spaces, propelling sales. Data from advisory firm Circana reveals a noteworthy crossover between vintage toy collecting and contemporary toy sales. According to their findings, adults aged 18 and above accounted for 14% of U.S. toy sales for the 12 months to September 2022, a 19% increase compared to the previous year.

Not to be overlooked, vintage Star Wars toys from the original trilogy continue to be some of the most expensive and elusive action figures in the world. Prices for these rare collectibles can range from $1,000 to over $31,000 at auction, further affirming the lucrative potential in toy collecting.