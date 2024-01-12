Tuberculosis Outbreak in Bukit Merah: Singapore Hawkers Navigate Business Decline

The bustling heart of Singapore, the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, is witnessing a significant slowdown. Local hawkers are grappling with a major decline in business following reports of active tuberculosis (TB) cases in the Bukit Merah area. A ripple of fear has swept through the community, leading to the initiation of mandatory TB screenings on January 11, 2024 - the largest such exercise conducted by the authorities to date.

Impact on Local Businesses

According to local stall owners, the outbreak has slashed customer turnout by up to 50 percent. The situation is reportedly worse than the downturn experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the fear of infection has deterred customers from even ordering takeaways. Mr. Eric Chua, the Member of Parliament for the area, urged the public to continue patronizing the market, underlining the substantial impact on businesses.

Screening Efforts Underway

The screening exercise targets approximately 3,000 residents and workers in the affected area, including those at the market and the Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre. Over 1,500 people have registered for mandatory screening, with more than 500 signing up for voluntary screening. Professor Vernon Lee from the Ministry of Health's Communicable Diseases Group stated that all active TB cases have been treated and are non-infectious. However, the screening is a necessary precaution to identify and manage any undetected cases.

Defying Fears, Locals Persist

Despite the fears, some local patrons, familiar with the transmission dynamics of TB, continue to frequent the market. These individuals have chosen to take necessary precautions, understanding that TB, while infectious, is not easily transmitted unless there is close and prolonged contact with an infected person. As the market continues to reel from the impact of the outbreak, the resilience of these patrons offers a glimmer of hope for the hawkers.