The Struggle with Abortion: Eliora's Dilemma and the Response of Singapore's Churches

Eliora, a 29-year-old Singaporean woman, found herself at the crossroads of a moral and emotional predicament when she fell pregnant out of wedlock. The prospect of discussing her predicament with her church community seemed impossible due to the stigma surrounding her condition. She opted for an abortion, a decision she believed to be logical but was later shadowed by an overwhelming sense of guilt. Her story is a stark revelation of the taboo surrounding abortion within Singapore's churches, despite the country's liberal abortion laws that permit termination up to 24 weeks without parental consent, even for minors.

Advertisment

Abortion in Singapore: A Paradox of Liberal Laws and Church Taboos

The trend of abortions in Singapore has been on a decline over the last decade, yet the acceptance of the act has seen an upswing among the younger generations, including Christians. A study in 2019 discovered that a third of young Christians aged 18 to 35 do not perceive abortion as wrong in cases of severe financial difficulty. However, the issue has not been proactively addressed by many churches.

Ministries such as Safe Place and the Heartbeat Project are striving to shift this narrative. They're promoting open discussions about abortion and providing support to women grappling with unplanned pregnancies.

Advertisment

Singapore's Family Planning Policies and Their Lasting Impact

Singapore's approach to abortion cannot be discussed without mentioning its family planning policies from the 1970s. These included a two-child policy and incentives for sterilization, which have left an indelible mark on the country's low fertility rate. Despite the government's attempts to reverse these policies, the impact has not been entirely undone.

Christianity in Singapore and the Need for Dialogue

Christianity has seen significant growth in Singapore, but the dialogue on abortion remains notably limited. It is often relegated to personal choice or deemed irrelevant. Ministries are now taking steps to train pastors and instigate conversations among church members to support women and reinforce the sanctity of life.

Eliora's journey, which has led her to find solace in a more understanding community at the 3 16 Church, underlines the urgency for churches to foster safe environments for candid discussions about complex subjects such as abortion.