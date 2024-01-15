en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Thai Oil Temporarily Shuts Down Key Unit Amid Production Issues, Oil Prices Edge Up Globally

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Thai Oil Temporarily Shuts Down Key Unit Amid Production Issues, Oil Prices Edge Up Globally

Thai Oil, a key player in the global crude oil market, is preparing to temporarily cease operations at one of its three crude distillation units at the Sri Racha refinery complex in Singapore. The shutdown, slated to commence later today, is a direct response to production challenges that surfaced earlier in the previous week. The unit in question is the largest of the trio, boasting a processing capacity of 165,000 barrels per day.

Repair Process and Impact

The repair process is speculated to span approximately two weeks, according to one of the two sources privy to the situation. The suspension of this unit’s operations is likely to impact the oil market given its significant daily output. However, Thai Oil, which remained unavailable for immediate comment, operates a larger refinery with an overall capacity of 275,000 barrels per day near Laem Chabang Port in Sriracha, Chon Buri.

Global Oil Market Dynamics

On another front, oil prices registered a slight increase on Monday as traders monitored potential supply disruption risks in the Middle East. This followed actions by U.S. and British forces to prevent Houthi militia in Yemen from targeting ships in the Red Sea. Brent crude futures experienced a 0.3% increase to 78.53 a barrel by 0737 GMT after a 1.1% increase on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at 72.85 a barrel, marking a 0.2% increase after almost a 1% gain in the prior session.

Other Global Oil Market Issues

Additional global oil market issues, such as the conflict in Yemen, have delayed at least four liquefied natural gas tankers in the area. In Libya, protestors rallying against perceived corruption threatened to close two additional oil and gas facilities, following the closure of the 300,000 barrel per day Sharara field on January 7. Meanwhile, in the U.S., power and natural gas companies are bracing for extreme cold over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, which is expected to trigger record gas demand while also reducing supplies by freezing wells.

0
Business Energy Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Decoding India's Economic Milestones: The Impactful Budgets and Their Reforms
India’s economic journey has been punctuated by a series of impactful Budgets, each playing a pivotal role in sculpting the country’s financial ecosystem. Among them, the Budgets presented by Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, and Arun Jaitley stand out for their transformative potential and enduring impact. Manmohan Singh: Ending the Licence Raj Manmohan Singh,
Decoding India's Economic Milestones: The Impactful Budgets and Their Reforms
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
2 mins ago
Impressive Rise in CanadaBis Capital's Stock: An Insight Into the Company's High ROE
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
2 mins ago
Generative AI takes Center Stage at National Retail Federation's Big Show 2024
Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin
1 min ago
Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin
Corn Entrepreneur: Nija Wiggins Elevates Philadelphia's Culinary Scene with Corneey's
2 mins ago
Corn Entrepreneur: Nija Wiggins Elevates Philadelphia's Culinary Scene with Corneey's
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
2 mins ago
Canada Expands Procurements for Non-Emitting Electricity: A Nationwide Effort
Latest Headlines
World News
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
9 seconds
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
40 seconds
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
1 min
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
1 min
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
1 min
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
1 min
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
1 min
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
2 mins
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
2 mins
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
8 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
32 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app