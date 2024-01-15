Thai Oil Temporarily Shuts Down Key Unit Amid Production Issues, Oil Prices Edge Up Globally

Thai Oil, a key player in the global crude oil market, is preparing to temporarily cease operations at one of its three crude distillation units at the Sri Racha refinery complex in Singapore. The shutdown, slated to commence later today, is a direct response to production challenges that surfaced earlier in the previous week. The unit in question is the largest of the trio, boasting a processing capacity of 165,000 barrels per day.

Repair Process and Impact

The repair process is speculated to span approximately two weeks, according to one of the two sources privy to the situation. The suspension of this unit’s operations is likely to impact the oil market given its significant daily output. However, Thai Oil, which remained unavailable for immediate comment, operates a larger refinery with an overall capacity of 275,000 barrels per day near Laem Chabang Port in Sriracha, Chon Buri.

Global Oil Market Dynamics

On another front, oil prices registered a slight increase on Monday as traders monitored potential supply disruption risks in the Middle East. This followed actions by U.S. and British forces to prevent Houthi militia in Yemen from targeting ships in the Red Sea. Brent crude futures experienced a 0.3% increase to 78.53 a barrel by 0737 GMT after a 1.1% increase on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at 72.85 a barrel, marking a 0.2% increase after almost a 1% gain in the prior session.

Other Global Oil Market Issues

Additional global oil market issues, such as the conflict in Yemen, have delayed at least four liquefied natural gas tankers in the area. In Libya, protestors rallying against perceived corruption threatened to close two additional oil and gas facilities, following the closure of the 300,000 barrel per day Sharara field on January 7. Meanwhile, in the U.S., power and natural gas companies are bracing for extreme cold over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, which is expected to trigger record gas demand while also reducing supplies by freezing wells.