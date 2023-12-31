en English
Tengah Residents in Singapore Face Delays Due to Incomplete Cooling System Installations

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:32 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:01 pm EST
In the bustling city-state of Singapore, a seemingly routine event—the collection of keys for new flats—has turned into a saga of delays and frustration for residents of Tengah due to an incomplete centralized cooling system. The culprits behind this inconvenience are SP Group, the managers of the ambitious cooling system, and their installation partner, Daikin. The delays have disrupted the plans of residents, such as Julie Tan, who had to postpone her flat renovation for over a fortnight, as the accelerated construction schedule by the Housing Board (HDB) amid Covid-19 delays led to incomplete installations.

Unsynchronized Schedules and Unforeseen Delays

According to SP Group, the key collection dates set by HDB did not align with their installation schedule. The misalignment resulted in the installation of the fan coil units (FCUs) by Daikin lagging behind the key collection dates. The misstep has affected several residents, who had to wait for an additional four weeks after receiving their keys for the completion of the cooling system installation. SP Group and Daikin have waived usage charges during this additional installation period as a gesture of goodwill.

Frustration Among Affected Residents

However, the delays and additional installation period have been a cause of concern and frustration for the residents. Some residents, such as Mr. Chiam, faced further inconvenience when they were informed about the delay only after the key collection. The lack of prior notification prompted Mr. Chiam to opt out of the system, leading to a cancellation fee. This has added to the woes of the residents who were eagerly awaiting their move into the new flats.

Cooling System’s Performance Under Scrutiny

Beyond the delays and unexpected charges, the performance of the cooling system has also come under scrutiny. Residents raised concerns about the higher-than-expected chilled water usage rate. A petition in November led to SP Group waiving the charges until December 31 and agreeing to a rate reduction from January 1, with a commitment to review the rate quarterly. Despite these issues, as of December 17, keys for approximately 56% of the units in the first three Build To Order projects in Tengah have been collected.

Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

