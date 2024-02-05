Tech-Facilitated Sexual Exploitation: A Rising Concern Amidst Deepfake Misuse

The dawn of the digital age has brought with it a dark undercurrent, as recent reports and studies shed light on the growing concern over technology-facilitated sexual exploitation, particularly affecting young women and teens. This concern is magnified by the malicious use of generative Artificial Intelligence technologies, such as deepfakes, capable of creating disturbingly realistic and damaging fake images or videos of individuals without their consent.

Deepfake Misuse: A Growing Threat

Deepfakes are not merely a threat to the dignity and privacy of the individuals they target, but also pose a significant risk to their personal and professional lives. The reputational harm, distress, and embarrassment that these deepfakes can cause are profound and long-lasting. SG Her Empowerment (SHE), an independent non-profit organisation focused on empowering girls and women, has raised its voice against these online atrocities, advocating for better protection against such abuses.

Singapore's Proactive Approach to Online Safety

In response to these mounting challenges, Singapore has made decisive strides by strengthening its Code of Practice for Online Safety. Legislative acts like the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act and the Online Criminal Harms Act have been passed, reflecting the nation's commitment to combating online sexual exploitation. Furthermore, the establishment of the Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI by the Infocomm Media Development Authority underscores the importance of ethical use and accountability in AI.

International Cooperation: The Key to Online Safety

These measures form part of a broader, necessary strategy to address online safety issues, which calls for international collaboration and alignment of governance and regulatory frameworks. As the world commemorates Safer Internet Day on February 6, SHE has concluded a Safeguarding Online Spaces Study, which indicates considerable gender differences in attitudes towards online activity and awareness of legal rights. The findings of this study are set to contribute to the global conversation on creating safer online environments.