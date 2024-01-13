en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tada Driver Alleges Unfair Denial of Incentive, Company Cites ‘System Anomalies’

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Tada Driver Alleges Unfair Denial of Incentive, Company Cites ‘System Anomalies’

A private-hire driver affiliated with Tada has expressed his discontent on Facebook over an alleged denial of a daily incentive he insists he rightfully earned. The driver claims to have completed the necessary 25 trips on December 29, 2023, which should have entitled him to a $61 incentive, in accordance with Tada’s driver app policy. However, instead of receiving his incentive, Tada forwarded a final warning letter to the driver, accusing him of engaging in dishonest or fraudulent activities, and threatening him with permanent suspension for any further violations.

Driver’s Claims and Tada’s Response

The driver, who asserts he has no prior warnings for such alleged misconduct, shared screenshots on Facebook as tangible evidence of his completed trips. Despite his attempts to reach out to Tada for an explanation, he has yet to receive a response. On the other hand, Tada maintains that the driver’s account is currently under investigation due to system anomalies detected on the date in question.

Commitment to Transparency and Fairness

Tada emphasized its commitment to transparency and fairness in its operations. The company implied that the withholding of the driver’s incentive is a necessary measure to ensure the platform’s integrity. The case has sparked a discourse on the fairness and transparency of Tada’s incentive system, putting the company’s reputation on the line.

0
Business Singapore Transportation
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Access Financial Services Honors Three Jamaican Women Entrepreneurs with Women in Business Awards
In a significant gesture of appreciation for community work and entrepreneurial spirit, Access Financial Services (AFS) has honored three Jamaican women entrepreneurs with the ‘Women in Business Awards’ for 2024. These women, embodying the spirit of resilience and philanthropy, were lauded for their well-managed businesses as well as their substantial contributions to their communities. Meet
Access Financial Services Honors Three Jamaican Women Entrepreneurs with Women in Business Awards
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges
8 mins ago
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
8 mins ago
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Russian Oil Industry Defies Expectations with Record Drilling Depth
5 mins ago
Russian Oil Industry Defies Expectations with Record Drilling Depth
Gravity Social Set to Expand with Outdoor Seating in Warrington's Time Square
6 mins ago
Gravity Social Set to Expand with Outdoor Seating in Warrington's Time Square
57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing
6 mins ago
57th RMOC Meet: A Step Towards Enhanced Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing
Latest Headlines
World News
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
21 seconds
Kai Sotto: Prioritizing Health and Improvement with Yokohama B-Corsairs
Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: A High-Stakes SEC Basketball Showdown
24 seconds
Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs: A High-Stakes SEC Basketball Showdown
Carl Yuan's Unexpected Rise in the Sony Open: A Testament to Resilience and the Evolving Professional Golf Landscape
1 min
Carl Yuan's Unexpected Rise in the Sony Open: A Testament to Resilience and the Evolving Professional Golf Landscape
Xai Whitfield's Stellar Performance Powers Oxford Yellow Jackets to Victory
2 mins
Xai Whitfield's Stellar Performance Powers Oxford Yellow Jackets to Victory
UCF Bolsters Squad with High-Profile Transfers, Aims for Dominance in College Football
2 mins
UCF Bolsters Squad with High-Profile Transfers, Aims for Dominance in College Football
Bhopal Man Battles Blood Cancer with Lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant
3 mins
Bhopal Man Battles Blood Cancer with Lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant
IREDE Foundation: Transforming Lives with Free Prosthetics in Nigeria
3 mins
IREDE Foundation: Transforming Lives with Free Prosthetics in Nigeria
Cricket South Africa Strips David Teeger of U19 Captaincy Amid Controversy
4 mins
Cricket South Africa Strips David Teeger of U19 Captaincy Amid Controversy
The Rise of 'Keeper-Backs': A Tactical Revolution in Football
4 mins
The Rise of 'Keeper-Backs': A Tactical Revolution in Football
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
34 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app