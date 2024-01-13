Tada Driver Alleges Unfair Denial of Incentive, Company Cites ‘System Anomalies’

A private-hire driver affiliated with Tada has expressed his discontent on Facebook over an alleged denial of a daily incentive he insists he rightfully earned. The driver claims to have completed the necessary 25 trips on December 29, 2023, which should have entitled him to a $61 incentive, in accordance with Tada’s driver app policy. However, instead of receiving his incentive, Tada forwarded a final warning letter to the driver, accusing him of engaging in dishonest or fraudulent activities, and threatening him with permanent suspension for any further violations.

Driver’s Claims and Tada’s Response

The driver, who asserts he has no prior warnings for such alleged misconduct, shared screenshots on Facebook as tangible evidence of his completed trips. Despite his attempts to reach out to Tada for an explanation, he has yet to receive a response. On the other hand, Tada maintains that the driver’s account is currently under investigation due to system anomalies detected on the date in question.

Commitment to Transparency and Fairness

Tada emphasized its commitment to transparency and fairness in its operations. The company implied that the withholding of the driver’s incentive is a necessary measure to ensure the platform’s integrity. The case has sparked a discourse on the fairness and transparency of Tada’s incentive system, putting the company’s reputation on the line.