STT GDC Issues First Singapore Dollar Denominated Sustainability-Linked Perpetual Securities

On January 8, 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) made a leap in the financial world with the issuance of S$450 million worth of Sustainability-Linked Perpetual (SLP) securities. This move is part of a larger S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt programme and sets several industry-first records. It signifies the first Singapore dollar denominated SLP, the first public benchmark SLP in Asia, and the first public perpetual by a pure play data centre globally.

Strong Investor Interest and Sustainability Goals

The SLP, boasting an interest rate of 5.7%, attracted a hefty investor interest, with the order book surpassing the S$1 billion mark. The funds raised from the SLP will cater to STT GDC's general corporate necessities. This includes refinancing existing debts and financing investments, acquisitions, and capital expenditures.

In 2022, STT GDC initiated a Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework to expedite its objective of achieving net carbon neutrality by 2030. The framework comprises Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs). A key target is to boost renewable energy usage to 60% by 2026.

Aligning Financial Strategy with Sustainability

This financial manoeuvre is in tune with the company's sustainability strategy. It will bolster STT GDC's global expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia, where a surge in demand for data centres is evident. This demand is a reflection of the escalating volumes of digital data being generated in the region. The International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts a significant upswing in enterprise data, with estimates suggesting that as much as 291 zettabytes will be generated by 2027.

A Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Nelson Lim, Group CFO of STT GDC, expressed that the successful SLP issuance is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. This pivotal move by STT GDC not only marks a significant development in the finance sector but also sets a precedent for other organizations to align their financial strategies with their sustainability goals.