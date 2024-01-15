Straits Times Unveils 'We Try First' Video Series for Young Adults

Young adults navigating the rigors of working life have a new ally in 'We Try First', an eight-episode video series launched by The Straits Times in Singapore. As part of a broader initiative to engage the publication's young adult audience, 'We Try First' delves into diverse subjects related to career development, personal finance, and lifestyle. The series is available exclusively through the HeadSTart e-mail newsletter, a platform acclaimed with a silver award at the Digital Media Awards Asia, curated by business correspondents Cheow Sue-Ann, Prisca Ang, and business journalist Rosalind Ang.

Addressing Modern Workplace Concerns

The video series tackles a range of questions that today's young professionals grapple with. From the efficacy of AI tools in crafting a CV to the impact of attire on workplace events and exploring alternative investments like whisky and collectible cards - each episode takes on a unique facet of the modern workplace.

Working From Anywhere: A New Normal?

The inaugural episode of 'We Try First' delves into the feasibility of working from various locations. It explores the pros and cons of co-working spaces and even unconventional settings like a hair salon. The premise is simple but profound: in the digital age, is the traditional office losing its relevance?

Challenges Ahead

Subsequent episodes throw light on more complex challenges. One such episode showcases a competition between a self-written CV and one crafted by AI, raising questions about the role of technology in personal branding. Other episodes aim at altering workplace perceptions, highlighting that the path to professional success is as diverse as the individuals pursuing it.

With 'We Try First', The Straits Times continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing insightful content that champions the evolving needs and interests of its young adult readership.