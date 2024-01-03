Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures Launches Tokenization Startup Libeara in Singapore

SC Ventures, the innovation arm of Standard Chartered, has launched a tokenization startup in Singapore, Libeara. The platform of this startup was leveraged by FundBridge Capital to issue tokenized fund units on the Ethereum and Stellar public blockchains. This marks a significant milestone in the financial sector, potentially being the first official rating for a tokenized fund on a public blockchain.

Moody’s Ratings and the SGD Delta Fund

The SGD Delta fund, which plans to invest primarily in high-quality Singapore government securities, is exclusive for accredited or institutional investors. Moody’s, one of the top rating agencies, assigned the fund an AA rating. Interestingly, this rating is slightly lower than the AAA rating of the underlying assets. This discrepancy is attributed to several factors, including the issuer’s inexperience, the small size of the issuer, and additional risks linked with public blockchains.

Registry Maintenance and Comparison with Other Tokenized Issuances

Vistra Alternative Investments will maintain an off-chain register of investors to complement the blockchain records. This practice has been observed in other regulated tokenization efforts in the U.S., such as Franklin Templeton. However, FundBridge’s offering stands out from other tokenized issuances that usually involved bonds, had issuers with well-established track records, and used permissioned blockchains.

Notable Examples of Tokenized Issuances

For instance, the digital bonds of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the bond issued by UBS via SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) received ratings equivalent to their conventional issuances. This is noteworthy as it shows the increasing acceptance and growth of tokenization in the financial market.